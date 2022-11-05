Unmasking Theatre Bizarre and debunking lies about Prop 3: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

Here’s what our readers were interested in this week

By on Sat, Nov 5, 2022 at 1:03 pm

click to enlarge Theatre Bizarre's Zombo the Clown. - Josh Justice
Josh Justice
Theatre Bizarre's Zombo the Clown.
This spooky season saw the return of Detroit's Theatre Bizarre, and while many of our readers were interested in photos from this year's festivities, many were also interested in a drama unfolding behind the scenes as well.

And Election Day is this Tuesday, with many of our readers interested in uncovering the facts about Prop 3.

All of that and a little more. Here are our top stories of the week:

10. "Jason REVOK gears up for first solo museum exhibition at MOCAD"

9. "New Detroit brewery launches DJ Father Dukes residency"

8. "Detroit City Council strikes down food grading ordinance largely opposed by restaurant owners"

7. "Wayne County Lightfest announces opening date for 2022"

6. "Hey, America! Hillsdale College is aiming for you, too."

5. "Debunking myths about Michigan’s Proposal 3"

4. "St. Clair County siblings charged with entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot"

3. " Welcome to The Convent, a wellness oasis and Airbnb in a former Detroit nunnery"

2. "Detroit brunch spot See You Tomorrow is finally opening"

1. "Growing pains at Theatre Bizarre, Detroit’s former underground Halloween party"

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit's Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the 'Squad' rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

