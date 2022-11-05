Unmasking Theatre Bizarre and debunking lies about Prop 3: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

click to enlarge
Josh Justice
Theatre Bizarre's Zombo the Clown.
This spooky season saw the return of Detroit's Theatre Bizarre, and while many of our readers were interested in photos from this year's festivities, many were also interested in a drama unfolding behind the scenes as well.
And Election Day is this Tuesday, with many of our readers interested in uncovering the facts about Prop 3.
All of that and a little more. Here are our top stories of the week:
10. "
9. "
8. "
7. "
6. "
5. "
4. "
3. "
2. "
1. "