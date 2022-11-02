Wayne County Lightfest announces opening date for 2022

Wayne County Parks / Facebook The Wayne County Lightfest will kick off later this month.

Halloween is over, so that means it’s time for Santa and his elves to shine. And nothing says it’s the holiday season quite like a display of festive lights, like Wayne County Lightfest.The County announced the details for its 2022 Lightfest on Wednesday.“Wayne County is excited to present this year’s Lightfest. Each year, this event serves as a bright adventure for families and this season will be no different,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans in a press release. “I encourage everyone to come out and drive the illuminated stretch of Hines Park and create memories with your loved ones.”The opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15, along with Wayne County’s first Lightfest event, Bike through the Lights. Riders will be among the first to see the new display as they bike through the Lightfest path. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Lightfest 8K Run/Walk will take place with runners beginning in Westland’s Merriman Hollow Park.Early bird pricing for Bike Through the Lights and the Lightfest 8K Walk/Run begins at $20 for kids and $30 for adults, and will end on Friday, Nov. 11.The opening events conclude with the officially Lights On ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. This is the only free event of the three day affair and will feature fireworks, live entertainment, and mark the official Lightfest opening with a “flip of a switch.”The Wayne County Lightfest will operate from Wednesday-Sunday beginning Nov. 17. The last day for the Lightfest will be Christmas Eve. There is a $5 cash only entrance fee, and drivers will enter at Hines Drive and Merriman Rd. in Westland.