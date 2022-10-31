St. Clair County siblings charged with entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

The brother and sister are among 19 Michigan residents to be charged so far in connection with the insurrection

By on Mon, Oct 31, 2022 at 10:15 am

click to enlarge Gary Smith, 71, of Casco Township and Deborah Kuecken, 67, of Ira Township are accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. - FBI
FBI
Gary Smith, 71, of Casco Township and Deborah Kuecken, 67, of Ira Township are accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Siblings from St. Clair County face up to 10 years in prison after they were charged with storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Deborah Kuecken, 67, of Ira Township and Gary Smith, 71, of Casco Township are among 19 Michigan residents to be charged so far in connection with the insurrection.

The FBI began investigating the brother and sister in June 2021 after receiving a tip, the bureau said in its statement of facts.

Photos and videos show Kuecken and Casco inside and outside the U.S. Capitol on the day of the riot.

A federal search warrant of cell phone records showed that they utilized a tower servicing the inside of the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection.

They were charged last week with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violently parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Since the Capitol riot, about 900 people have been arrested nationwide. Of those, roughly 300 were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

