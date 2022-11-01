New Detroit brewery launches DJ Father Dukes residency

‘It’s fire,’ DJ Father Dukes says of Tenacity Craft’s Detroit-style pizza

By and on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 at 9:47 am

Tenacity Craft is a relatively new bar and brewery in the Piety Hill neighborhood — and they serve Detroit-style pizza. - Instagram, @tenacitycraft
Instagram, @tenacitycraft
Tenacity Craft is a relatively new bar and brewery in the Piety Hill neighborhood — and they serve Detroit-style pizza.

Welcome to a new column about Detroit’s music scene. Got a tip? Hit us up at [email protected]!

Father Dukes launches DJ residency: DJ Father Dukes has fired up a new bi-weekly residency. “Block Club” is hosted at Tenacity Craft, a relatively new bar and brewery in Detroit’s Piety Hill neighborhood. Originally hailing from Flint, Tenacity has established quite the cozy little space at their Detroit location, with not only a hefty beer selection, but also coffee, tea, and kombucha for non-alcoholic drinkers. When mentioning the Detroit-style pizza that the bar also serves, Dukes had this to say: “it’s fire… truly blew my mind.” Such an unexpected setting seems apt for a Father Dukes residency, with her eclectic sets garnering praise from both casual party-goers and serious techno-heads alike. Depending on the night, you can expect to hear classic techno and dance hits, new tracks from freshest Detroit talent, or (if you’re lucky) a deep Jamiroquai cut. Dukes expects to perform every other Thursday, with a rotating guest DJ in the mix as well. Follow Father Dukes (@wolf___hailey) or Tenacity Craft (@tenacitycraft) on Instagram to get the scoop on the next Block Club.

Eight years of Paramita Sound: We don’t need any excuse to highlight Paramita Sound, the small record store that has evolved into a community hearth for some of the most exciting artists working in the city today. With a reputation for throwing great parties (remember the Beat Profile at the West Village house?), Paramita just celebrated eight years in business, so let’s take a moment to highlight a few great events that happen every month. Drawn Sessions (every third Thursday): hosted by Wrcklés, expect a mix of hip-hop, house, afro-beats and soul and reggae edits, with guest DJs spinning as well. This is a drink and draw event with the best soundtrack ever. 94 to East Africa (every first Thursday): co-hosted by ProblematicBlackHottie and Nick Speed. Getting cross-generational with it, Hottie and Nick host a bumping night of hip-hop and afro-beats; songs to shake your ass or nod your head to, with a nice glass of natty wine from the bar. Speed has reached legendary status as a producer, and Hottie’s sets are always a hit, making this one of the don’t miss nights at Paramita.

click to enlarge Ke Thu. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Ke Thu.

Ke Thu drops 12-inch: Detroit techno duo Ke Thu just put out a new record via Still Techno, a relatively new imprint housed within Still Music Chicago. Like a Beacon Against the Fog was written and recorded in 2020, and continues the group’s mission of pursuing an “earnest exploration of techno and everything it is capable of.” The record’s title track is a measured, chugging feat of structure that displays impressive sound design and engaging melodic progression. The rest of the record is no less remarkable, and the group’s prolific run of releases has caught the attention of music heads both locally and across the pond. The group played Movement Electronic Music Festival earlier this year in Hart Plaza, they just got back from a show in Buffalo, New York over Halloween weekend, and they are slated to join a stacked lineup for the Interdimensional Transmissions x Paxahau event at Tangent on Saturday, Nov. 26, so be sure to keep an eye out for what’s next from one of the rising acts in Detroit’s thriving live techno scene.

HiTech is slowly taking over: Local house music legend and FXHE label head Omar S has always had an ear to the ground, finding the most promising new artists that you’ve never heard of and capturing their youthful fire within the grooves of vinyl records. HiTech is no exception; the group, consisting of multi-talented artists King Milo, Milf Melly, and 47Chops, have cut their teeth in underground mosh-pits and DIY venues across Detroit and beyond. Their debut record, released in July of this year, conjures a raucous and joyous energy, dripping with sweat and Hennessy. Merging the best of footwork, jit, ghettotech, and more, all wrapped within the touch of the sonic genius that Omar S has refined over the years, HiTech’s sound is undeniably exciting and remarkably innovative. Since the release of the record, HiTech has rocked esteemed stages such as Boiler Room Detroit, and even was a featured guest at Omar S’s show in New York with Four Tet, Jamie XX, and Floating Points. The only way to go is up, so strap in and prepare to get freaky.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Jeezy and DJ Drama perform deep cuts for sold out crowd

Jeezy and DJ Drama perform deep cuts for sold-out crowd at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sofi Tukker brought their electrifying Wet Tennis Tour to Detroit’s Majestic Theatre

Sofi Tukker brought their electrifying Wet Tennis Tour to Detroit’s Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard rocked out at Detroit's Masonic Temple [PHOTOS]
Everything we saw at DJ Minx's performance at Spot Lite Detroit

Everything we saw at DJ Minx’s performance at Spot Lite Detroit

Music Slideshows

Jeezy and DJ Drama perform deep cuts for sold out crowd

Jeezy and DJ Drama perform deep cuts for sold-out crowd at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sofi Tukker brought their electrifying Wet Tennis Tour to Detroit’s Majestic Theatre

Sofi Tukker brought their electrifying Wet Tennis Tour to Detroit’s Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard rocked out at Detroit's Masonic Temple [PHOTOS]
Everything we saw at DJ Minx's performance at Spot Lite Detroit

Everything we saw at DJ Minx’s performance at Spot Lite Detroit

Music Slideshows

Jeezy and DJ Drama perform deep cuts for sold out crowd

Jeezy and DJ Drama perform deep cuts for sold-out crowd at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sofi Tukker brought their electrifying Wet Tennis Tour to Detroit’s Majestic Theatre

Sofi Tukker brought their electrifying Wet Tennis Tour to Detroit’s Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard rocked out at Detroit's Masonic Temple [PHOTOS]
Everything we saw at DJ Minx's performance at Spot Lite Detroit

Everything we saw at DJ Minx’s performance at Spot Lite Detroit

Trending

Detroit soul man J.J. Barnes looks back on his career ahead of what he says could be his final live performance

By Adam Stanfel

Detroit soul man J.J. Barnes looks back on his career ahead of what he says could be his final live performance

Local buzz: Neu Blume, Theo Parrish, the Stools, and more Detroit music news

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Local buzz: Neu Blume, Theo Parrish, the Stools, and more Detroit music news

Parody band Mac Sabbath is coming to Ferndale’s Magic Bag to warn us about the evils of fast food

By L. Kent Wolgamott, Last Word Features

Parody band Mac Sabbath is coming to Ferndale’s Magic Bag to warn us about the evils of fast food (2)

Meet Southfield blues legend Billy Davis, who taught Jimi Hendrix to play the guitar

By Randiah Camille Green

Billy Davis, a guitar legend and bonafide badass who lives in Southfield.

Also in Music

Judas Priest’s Ian Hill talks 50 years of heavy metal ahead of Detroit stop

By Randiah Camille Green

Judas Priest performs at the Masonic Temple on Saturday.

Metro Detroit’s Josie Pace blends an industrial edge with electro-pop beats

By Lee DeVito

Metro Detroit’s Josie Pace blends an industrial edge with electro-pop beats (2)

Rapper Jeezy and DJ Drama to bring B Side concert to Detroit

By Alex Washington

Jeezy at the 2nd Annual V103 Winterfest concert on Dec. 10, 2016, at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert with Marvin Winans at the city’s Perfecting Church

By Lee DeVito

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
More

Digital Issue

October 26, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us