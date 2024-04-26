Food & Drink

New metro Detroit restaurants that have opened so far in 2024

The dining scene in metro Detroit is off to an impressive start to 2024, with many great new eateries that have opened…

By Layla McMurtrie

Adelina 1040 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-246-8811; adelinadetroit.com At the heart of downtown Detroit, Adelina fuses Italian and Mediterranean cuisine for unique and innovative flavors. The concept, which opened in March, is a collaboration with renowned celebrity chef Fabio Viviani.
News & Views

Detroit’s NFL Draft sets record with more than 275k football fans on day one [PHOTOS]

The highly anticipated NFL Draft in Detroit kicked off Thursday, drawing what officials said was a record-setting number of attendees on day…

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s NFL Draft sets record with more than 275k football fans [PHOTOS]
News & Views

Jemele Hill, Babyface Ray, and more share knowledge with Cass Tech students at Klutch Athletics NFL Draft event

On Wednesday, sports agent Rich Paul and his Klutch Athletics hosted one of many auxiliary events for the NFL Draft in Detroit…

By Kahn Santori Davison

Jemele Hill, Babyface Ray, and more share knowledge with Cass Tech students ahead of NFL DRaft in Detroit
Food & Drink

The delights of Dearborn’s Turkish Village

I of course googled “Turkish cuisine vs. Middle Eastern cuisine” and found commenters willing to call me and other inquirers “ignorant,” “arrogant,”…

By Jane Slaughter

Turkish Village was founded by Detroit-area Yemeni businessmen who went on vacation and liked what they found.
News & Views

Holocaust, Nakba survivors call on Farmington Hills to adopt Gaza ceasefire resolution

Rene Lichtman is a Jew who survived the Holocaust. Ismael Noor survived the Nakba, Arabic for “catastrophe” — what Palestinians call their…

By Lee DeVito

Holocaust, Nakba survivors call on Farmington Hills to adopt ceasefire resolution
News & Views

Charming, secluded Detroit home back on market after $150k renovation

A historic Detroit home that has turned heads in recent years due to being situated on a wooded oasis in the city…

By Lee DeVito

Charming Detroit home back on market after $150k renovation
Arts & Culture

15 things to do in Detroit this weekend (April 25-28)

It’s a big week for Detroit, as the NFL Draft will be in our city for the first time, set to draw…

By Layla McMurtrie

Black Business Pop-Up Shop & NFL Draft Watch Party When: April 25-26 Where: Sacred Heart Activities Building (Detroit) What: A pop-up market and draft watch party Who: Hosted by the Thursday Business Luncheon Group Why: Over 30 local Black-owned businesses will sell products to NFL fans at this two-day event. Food and plenty of screens for watching the NFL Draft will be provided, with music by Detroit DJ Bruce Bailey. The event is free and open to the public.
Arts & Culture

The pARTy brought together live music, art, and fashion for three nights of local creativity

The pARTy was a three-night art and music festival held at Detroit’s Tangent Gallery to support Michigan artists through the nonprofit Art…

By Mike Pfeiffer

The pARTy brought together live music, art, and fashion for three nights of local creativity
Arts & Culture

This Michigan mansion comes with full basketball and pickleball courts

If you’re a fitness fanatic with a love for architectural wonders, this beautiful mansion in Franklin, Michigan may be for you. The…

By Layla McMurtrie

26565 Scenic Dr., Franklin, MI 48025
Food & Drink

Where to find authentic African and Caribbean food in the Detroit area

In recent years, the amount of African and Caribbean eateries in the Detroit area has continued to increase, with spots such as…

By Layla McMurtrie

Kola Restaurant & Ultra Lounge 32523 Northwestern Hwy., Farmington Hills; 248-932- 5652; kolalounge.com This spot mixes a modern, hip-hop lounge with a sit-down West African restaurant. Owner Ime Ekpenyong serves up dishes from nations like Ghana, Nigeria, and Senegal. Roughly a third of Kola is dedicated to a dance floor and DJ booth, and depending on the night that you're there, you may examine the yam-heavy menu while listening to reggae, soul, or Caribbean music.
Arts & Culture

20 things to do in Detroit this weekend (April 18-21)

Not only is this Saturday marijuana’s holiday, but it’s also Record Store Day, plus the upcoming Monday is Earth Day, which all…

By Layla McMurtrie

Mega 80’s: Prince Remembrance When: April 19 at 7 p.m. Where: Magic Bag (Ferndale) What: An 80s dance night Who: Prince fans and 80s music lovers Why: Have some drinks and dance the night away with friends to kick off your weekend.
Arts & Culture

Pop culture fans packed Livonia’s Burton Manor for Astronomicon 7

Hundreds of horror, wrestling, and pop culture fans attended Astronomicon at Burton Manor in Livonia this past weekend, hosted by Detroit rap…

By Josh Justice

Pop culture fans packed Livonia's Burton Manor for Astronomicon 7
Food & Drink

The best food in metro Detroit according to Chef Hamissi Mamba of Baobab Fare

To continue highlighting the best of Detroit’s cuisine after last month’s list from Chef James Rigato, we thought Chef Hamissi Mamba would…

By Layla McMurtrie

Hamissi Mamba (right) talking to Chef Masai May (left), a former cook at Baobab Fare who is now chef de cuisine of Hamilton’s in Corktown.
Food & Drink

The best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the Detroit area

All foodies know that the most unassuming, no-frills spots often have the best dishes. In Detroit, there are plenty of restaurants where…

By Layla McMurtrie

Chef Greg’s Soul-N-The-Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331; facebook.com/chef-gregs-soul-n-the-wall Chef Greg’s is known for its signature sandwich, the Boogaloo — a Detroit-style sloppy joe first created in the ’60s. The sandwich was brought back in 2007 at the current tiny brick storefront.
Arts & Culture

A first look at ‘Little Village’ arts hub in Detroit’s East Village neighborhood

Detroit’s East Village neighborhood is undergoing a transformation with the implementation of “Little Village” — a hub of arts and culture featuring…

By Layla McMurtrie

‘It Takes A Village’ Skate Park Beside The Shepherd and the sculpture park is a skate park designed by Tony Hawk and McArthur Binion. It was one of the first completed installations of Little Village, so it is the piece that has gotten the most use so far.
Arts & Culture

The best social media reactions to Detroit’s new ‘Hollywood’ sign

The city of Detroit wants to look fancy for the upcoming NFL Draft — but is this it? Earlier this year, officials…

By Layla McMurtrie

The best social media reactions to Detroit’s new ‘Hollywood’ sign
Arts & Culture

20 things to do in Detroit this weekend (April 12-14)

All you could think of is happening this weekend in Detroit, from spiritual markets to workshops to speed dating to usual art…

By Layla McMurtrie

The Lesbian Social: Aries Edition When: April 12 from 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Where: The Godfrey Hotel (Detroit) What: A dance party and celebration Who: Mainly local queer women Why: Along with Lesbian Social’s new monthly event, this one is a special birthday celebration for host Domo the Princess.
Music

Reggaeton sensation Bad Bunny brought his ‘Most Wanted Tour’ to Detroit

On Saturday, Bad Bunny — the Puerto Rican rap sensation, reggaeton star, and “King of Latin Trap” — brought his “Most Wanted…

By Joe Maroon

New Slideshow
News & Views

What we saw at Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2024

Baseball season is back. The Detroit Tigers had their first home game of the season on Friday — and a victorious one…

By Joe Maroon

What we saw at Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2024
Food & Drink

Where to celebrate Detroit Tigers Opening Day

For many Detroiters, the Tigers’ Opening Day is an annual holiday, marking the start of the baseball season and the beginning of…

By Layla McMurtrie

Grand Circus Park 101-157 Witherell St., Detroit; downtowndetroit.org From 9 a.m.-5 p.m., this free Opening Day Tailgate Party presented by the Downtown Detroit Partnership will feature food trucks, music, giveaways, and the game playing live.
Arts & Culture

20 things to do in Detroit this weekend (April 5-7)

For some, this weekend in Detroit could be somewhat of a religious experience, mainly if you’re a baseball fan or a Bad…

By Layla McMurtrie

Motor City Origins Tour When: April 5 from 5:30-7 p.m. Where: Ford Piquette Plant Museum (Detroit) What: A tour of Detroit Who: Tourists or people who want to know more about the city Why: The tour will explore how The Motor City got its start in the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood in the early 1900s. The event includes a complimentary happy half-hour, followed by a theater presentation on Detroit’s early automotive history. Guests can then enjoy the museum’s collection of rare antique vehicles made by Ford, Brush, Cadillac, Detroit Electric, Dodge, and others.
Food & Drink

Detroit restaurants that are actually open on Monday

Navigating dining options in Detroit on Mondays can be tough. The first day of the work week is hard enough, so having…

By Layla McMurtrie

Grey Ghost 47 Watson Street; greyghostdetroit.com Open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight.
News & Views

C.J. Barrymore’s is about to open a 3-story go-kart track

A new attraction at C.J. Barrymore’s in Clinton Township looks like something straight out of Mario Kart. The three-story “Indy SkyTrack” includes…

By Lee DeVito

C.J. Barrymore’s is about to open a 3-story go-kart track
Arts & Culture

20+ things to do in Detroit this weekend (March 28-31)

No matter the form of creativity that intrigues you the most, metro Detroit has got something for you this weekend. There are…

By Layla McMurtrie

Friday Night Lights When: March 29 at 8 p.m. Where: iRock Local Entertainment Cafe (Highland Park) What: A music night Who: Jewels of Detroit Why: Perform your music or listen to local performers. Plus, three people will win $100 plus other special prizes like interviews and studio time.
Food & Drink

Photos from United We Brunch 2024

On Saturday, Metro Times held our annual brunch-tasting event United We Brunch at The Norwood, a new venue in Detroit’s New Center…

By Lee DeVito

Photos from United We Brunch 2024
Arts & Culture

Everything we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge 2024

On Sunday, Detroit celebrated its annual Marche du Nain Rouge parade. Established in 2010, the tradition riffs on Detroit’s folkloric Nain Rouge,…

By Lee DeVito

Everything we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge 2024
Arts & Culture

The most interesting architecture in Detroit

The architecture in Detroit demonstrates the past, present, and future beauty of the city. From intricate 1920s Art Deco structures to modern…

By Layla McMurtrie

Fisher Building 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; fisherbuilding.city Designed by Albert Kahn in the late 1920s, the Fisher Building stands tall in Detroit's skyline, boasting unique Art Deco intricacies inside and out. The building was originally supposed to include three skyscrapers, but the Great Depression limited the project to one. Its website calls it “a beacon for Detroit,” and “a symbol of a proud past and promising future,” for the city. The building’s interior features the iconic Fisher Theatre, an arcade, a coffee shop, a full-service salon, clothing boutiques, office space, and more.
Weed

Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in the historic Gibraltar Trade Center

In 2023, Pure Roots opened what was the state’s largest dispensary in a former Mexican restaurant in Battle Creek, but now the…

By Layla McMurtrie

Pleasantrees commissioned Detroit Sign Painters in 2023 to repaint the iconic Gibraltar Man sign in a new blue suit to mark the building’s new era.
Arts & Culture

20 things to do in Detroit this weekend (March 22-24)

Even though it’s still pretty cold outside, it’s time to celebrate the start of the spring season. Luckily, there’s a lot of…

By Layla McMurtrie

March du Nain Rouge When: March 24 at noon Where: Canfield and Second (Midtown, Detroit) What: An annual parade Who: Detroiters Why: Chase away the folkloric Nain Rogue in this tradition that started in 2010. Plus, it marks the beginning of spring.
News & Views

Detroit native opens ‘beauty mall’ on the city’s Avenue of Fashion

Detroiter Katrina Belin recently unveiled Pink Diamond Beauty Mall on the city’s Avenue of Fashion, aiming to create a haven where local…

By Layla McMurtrie

On Thursday, March 14, Pink Diamond Beauty Mall celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.
Food & Drink

The best food in metro Detroit according to Chef James Rigato

We wanted to highlight the best of Detroit’s cuisine and thought Chef James Rigato would be a great person to advise on…

By Layla McMurtrie

Chef James Rigato.
Arts & Culture

20+ things to do in Detroit this weekend (March 15-17)

St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Detroit is packed with tons of festive activities, plus the usual art and music events. There are…

By Layla McMurtrie

Totally Rad Vintage Fest When: March 16 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Where: Huntington Place What: A vintage market Who: Local vintage lovers and vendors Why: There will be a wide selection of records, toys, home goods, video games, and more. Plus, you can play at a vintage arcade for free.
