The Morrie in Royal Oak closes after eight years, new fusion restaurant to open in its place

Blind Owl is expected to open in September

By
Jul 25, 2024 at 4:21 pm
Aaron Belan.
Aaron Belan. Photo by Vaughn Gurganian
The Morrie has been a beloved neighborhood gathering place in downtown Royal Oak since opening in 2016, known for its American fare and regular live music events. Following this Sunday’s service, however, the restaurant will shut its doors.

Fortunately, the building won’t be unused for long, as it is set to become the new home of modern Latin and sushi fusion restaurant Blind Owl, expected to open in September.

Aaron F. Belen, owner of the Morrie and AFB Hospitality Group, is shifting his focus to his real estate development business, according to a press release.

“The Morrie has been very popular since opening in 2016, but we’re now ready to pass the torch to Blind Owl’s Nicolas Andreasson,” Belen said in a statement. “Since purchasing the building in 2015, Blind Owl will be my first tenant in the space, and I look forward to supporting their success.”

Belen also owned a Morrie location in Birmingham, which has also closed and is currently being redeveloped, according to Downtown News Magazine.

Blind Owl’s owner, Nicolas Andreasson, born in Romania and having migrated from Sweden to Michigan in 1996, focuses on international fusion cuisine. The new restaurant’s menu will truly have something for everyone, featuring items like street tacos, shawarma nachos, lamb braised Birria, fettuccine Alfredo, an extensive selection of sushi rolls, and American comfort foods like chicken wings, cheeseburgers, and grilled cheese sandwiches.

Blind Owl will also offer a full bar with various cocktail, liquor, and wine options, as well as a wide selection of draft beers. Every Thursday, the restaurant will host Ladies Night with half-off glasses and bottles of wine, house margaritas, $2 domestic beers, and $5 drafts. Plus, live music will be featured every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night.

This will be Blind Owl’s second location, with the first located at 36310 Main St. in downtown New Baltimore.

“We’ve been looking to expand for a while, and this was the perfect spot," Andreasson said. "Our goal is to be recognized as the premier destination in Royal Oak for culinary innovation with the freshest ingredients, unparalleled hospitality, and vibrant social gatherings — where every guest feels welcomed, indulged and eager to return."

Location Details

Blind Owl

511 South Main Street, Royal Oak Oakland County

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

