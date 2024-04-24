At Detroit x Detroit, the city’s music scene celebrates itself

If there’s one thing Detroit loves, it’s Detroit — and one way the city celebrates itself is through its rich musical legacy. At the annual Detroit x Detroit festival, now in its twelfth year, local artists cover other local artists in a circle jerk of Motor City music love. Fifteen acts will play short three-song sets, alternating between two stages, including Kalysta as Aretha Franklin, Matt Dmits as Bob Seger, Bluhm as Madonna, Rose St. Germaine as Suzy Quatro, Gold Van as Rodriguez, Lucid as Aaliyah, Acoustic Ash as Eminem, and more. The show is all ages and proceeds will support a scholarship at the School of Rock to help raise the next Motown musician.