At Detroit x Detroit, the city’s music scene celebrates itself

Fifteen acts will play short three-song sets covering other Motor City artists

By
Apr 24, 2024 at 1:04 pm
A scene from a previous Detroit x Detroit event.
A scene from a previous Detroit x Detroit event. Erick Buchholz
If there’s one thing Detroit loves, it’s Detroit — and one way the city celebrates itself is through its rich musical legacy. At the annual Detroit x Detroit festival, now in its twelfth year, local artists cover other local artists in a circle jerk of Motor City music love. Fifteen acts will play short three-song sets, alternating between two stages, including Kalysta as Aretha Franklin, Matt Dmits as Bob Seger, Bluhm as Madonna, Rose St. Germaine as Suzy Quatro, Gold Van as Rodriguez, Lucid as Aaliyah, Acoustic Ash as Eminem, and more. The show is all ages and proceeds will support a scholarship at the School of Rock to help raise the next Motown musician.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

