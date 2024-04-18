Big Sean, Detroit Youth Choir to perform at Detroit’s NFL Draft

Detroit will be the center of the sports universe when it hosts the NFL Draft downtown next week, and guests will be able to enjoy some of its rich music culture, too.

Organizers announced Thursday that a NFL Draft Concert Series will feature performances from homegrown acts like rapper Big Sean, the Detroit Youth Choir, the singer Bazzi, and more.

“With the Draft coming to Detroit, we knew the importance of representing the rich cultural history and music legacy of this city as part of our NFL Draft Concert Series,” said Tim Tubito, director of event presentation and content at the NFL. “With an incredible lineup of headliners who all hail from the region, we’re excited for these great artists to help us create an amazing on-site experience for our fans and prospects.”

Big Sean will perform at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, followed by the Detroit Youth Choir at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 26.

A post-Draft fireworks show is is planned for Friday, April 26, which will include a tribute to Detroit music. The festival wraps up on Saturday, April 27 with a performance by Bazzi, a Lebanese-American singer who grew up in Canton and blew up on social media in 2018 with his hit “Mine.”

The concert series is sponsored by Bud Light.

“Bud Light is committed to making great football moments even easier to enjoy, and the NFL Draft is one of the most celebrated and most defining events for fans, players and teams alike," said Todd Allen, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light. “We couldn't be prouder to be presenting sponsor of the NFL Draft and to bring easy enjoyment to NFL fans all weekend long in Motor City.”

Other acts set to perform during the NFL Draft include artist Angela Davis, who will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and Caleb Carroll, a Detroit-area native and regular performer at Detroit Lions games who will sing the national anthem to kick off the event.

The performances will take place at the Draft Theater near Campus Martius Park. Admission is free and standing room only, but fans must register ahead of time by using the NFL OnePass app or on the web at NFL.com/DraftAccess.