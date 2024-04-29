Billie Eilish is coming to Detroit for her upcoming world tour

Gen Z icon Billie Eilish is taking on the world for her upcoming “Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour” set for North America, Europe, and Australia. The first week includes a stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on October 7.

The tour announcement follows the news earlier this month of the artist’s upcoming third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft, set to be released on May 17. Eilish says she is releasing no singles for the 10-track LP, as she wants people to hear it as a cohesive project.

The singer-songwriter told Rolling Stone that the new album will be more reminiscent of her debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, with dark, depressive undertones that match her black hair and eccentric style.

“I feel like this album is me,” she said. “It feels like my youth.”

Many fans have been talking about the Rolling Stone article on social media, as the young musician shares A LOT, including details about her masturbation routine and her love for women. She talks about how she wrote the track “Lunch” partially before and partially after her first sexual experience with a girl.

“I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina," she expressed.

We love the honesty, and we’re ready for Eilish to hit us hard and soft with emotions through the new album next month, and at the Detroit show in the fall.

Presale tickets go on sale April 30 and May 1, with general on-sale at noon on Friday, May 3. More information and ticket purchases can be found at ticketmaster.com.