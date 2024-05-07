Detroit’s Slum Village has ‘F.U.N.’ on upbeat new LP

There are few artists that exemplify the spirit of Detroit: Motown… Eminem… and Slum Village.

The legendary hip-hop group gave us the gift of J Dilla, Baatin, and a cache of hit songs and anthems. Earlier this month, SV released a new disco-inspired album aptly titled F.U.N.

It’s the first LP from the group in nearly a decade, and it fits the musical landscape with an upbeat sound that is perfect for a summer in Detroit.

Young R.J., who is the primary producer on the album, says that he came up with an idea to go in a direction that many rappers haven’t touched on.

“So once we kind of set the direction, then the rest was just about getting the right beats, which really wasn’t hard,” R.J. says. “Some of them we already had in the cut. And some of them, you know, we had to craft from scratch. And then the rest was just putting songs together. So it was pretty simple, to be honest.”

Blending the nostalgic grooves of disco with jazz and modern hip-hop sensibilities, the album reflects Slum Village’s evolution over the years while paying homage to its origins with fresh new energy. The bold title underscores their unapologetic approach.

“Sometimes, people put too many rules on music,” founding member T3 says. “Without sounding cliché, we wanted to just have fun with it. So, in three words: ‘Fuck U Ni**as.’”

With the help from star-studded guest features, including Eric Roberson, Robert Glasper, Cordae, Karriem Riggins, and more, F.U.N. delivers a dynamic listening experience that pushes boundaries and serves as a testament to the power of experimentation and creativity in modern music. This one is for the day-one Slum fans and contemporary music enthusiasts alike.

The group, which has undergone several iterations, is finding its own lane again as a duo. (Dilla died in 2006, and Baatin in 2009.) Having changed members numerous times, they explain that their legacy remains in the forefront of their minds. “Well, we think as legacy, the first thing is that we set our own path, and we made a way when it really wasn’t a lot of opportunities for the hip-hop groups at that time to come out of [Detroit] and become a national group,” says T3.

“So that’s one thing we did, as far as upholding the legacy, and at every show we do, we always do kind of, you know, a small ceremony for Dilla and Baatin because without them, we definitely wouldn’t be here,” says T3. “I know I wouldn’t be here. So we always uphold that legacy as well. And, we always represent Detroit… So we just bring all that together, you know what I’m saying? We just happy to be able to still do what we do, and make a living. And people just really support us. So you know, that’s a blessing in itself.”

Having been one of the earliest rap groups signed to a major label, the Slum Village members are energized by the current success of the city’s artists. “I don’t want to say Detroit is coming up, I want to say we’ve arrived and now it’s a different appreciation for what Detroit brings, which is the newer generation and the fact that we always try to be different as a city from the production style to the flows and now we are influencing the rest of the music business,” R.J. says. “And you know, that’s super dope.”

The group consistently tours in Europe, noting that European fans are die-hard rap fans and their audience is also getting younger. “We are seeing 20-somethings all the way up to middle aged fans,” says T3, adding, “That’s encouraging.”

Touring is one thing that kept the group from recording. “It’s also that sometimes you get bored with music and doing the same thing over and over again,” T3 explains. “But this time, we decided to please ourselves first.”

F.U.N. will also please any die-hard Slum Village fan and bring some new ones into the fold.

“We want people to enjoy it,” T3 says. “It’s an enjoyable album. And we definitely have fun, which is in the title. And that’s it, you know what I’m saying? Slum Village is here to keep the legacy going and make great memories.”