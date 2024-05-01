Here’s how to get $25 tickets to 170+ Michigan shows this summer

Music fans can score tickets to some of this summer’s hottest concerts for just $25, all-in.

Now in its 10th year, Live Nation’s Concert Week promotion features discounted tickets to more than 170 shows in Michigan, including acts like Missy Elliott, Vampire Weekend, Jennifer Lopez, the Roots, Santana, Janet Jackson, Orville Peck, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and more.

The promotion runs from May 8-14 at livenation.com/concertweek and spans music and comedy.

The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 while supplies last. When you select your show, select the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion” and proceed to checkout.

This year’s participating Concert Week shows in Michigan include:

Comerica Park

• 9/4/2024 - Green Day & Smashing Pumpkins

Little Caesars Arena

• 6/30/2024 – AJR

• 7/31/2024 – Jennifer Lopez

• 8/9/2024 - Xscape and SWV

• 8/15/2024 - Missy Elliott

• 8/23/2024 – Incubus & Coheed and Cambria

• 10/11/2024 – Maxwell and Jazmine Sullivan

• 10/14/2024 - P!nk

• 10/15/2024 - P!nk

• 11/20/2024 – Creed

Pine Knob Music Theatre

• 6/6/2024 - Hootie & The Blowfish

• 6/14/2024 - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

• 6/15/2024 – Styx & Foreigner

• 6/21/2024 - Maroon 5

• 6/23/2024 - James Taylor

• 6/25/2024 – Santana

• 7/2/2024 - Janet Jackson

• 7/6/2024 - Kidz Bop Kids

• 7/7/2024 - Third Eye Blind

• 7/17/2024 – Chicago & Earth, Wind & Fire

• 7/21/2024 – Train & REO Speedwagon

• 7/23/2024 - Limp Bizkit

• 8/1/2024 - Dan + Shay

• 8/4/2024 - John Fogerty

• 8/6/2024 - Thirty Seconds To Mars

• 8/7/2024 - Five Finger Death Punch

• 8/10/2024 - Barbie Symphony

• 8/15/2024 - The Doobie Brothers

• 8/23/2024 - Bret Michaels

• 8/30/2024 - Rob Zombie

• 9/10/2024 - Cage the Elephant

• 9/11/2024 – Staind & Breaking Benjamin

• 9/13/2024 - Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top

• 9/19/2024 - The Marley Brothers

• 9/21/2024 – Megadeth

• 9/28/2024 – RIFF Fest Featuring Godsmack

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

• 5/29/2024 - NEEDTOBREATHE

• 6/8/2024 - Parker McCollum

• 6/9/2024 - Maggie Rogers

• 6/12/2024 - A Day To Remember

• 6/14/2024 - Billy Currington & Larry Fleet

• 6/15/2024 - Brothers Osborne

• 6/18/2024 – Pixies & Modest Mouse

• 6/26/2024 - Bryson Tiller

• 7/6/2024 - Whiskey Myers

• 7/12/2024 - Mother Mother & Cave Town

• 7/18/2024 - Jamey Johnson

• 7/27/2024 – 311 & AWOLNATION

• 8/10/2024 - Lamb Of God & Mastodon

• 8/11/2024 - Tedeschi Trucks Band

• 8/16/2024 - Bush

• 8/17/2024 - Cody Jinks

• 8/20/2024 - Lindsey Stirling

• 8/22/2024 - Deep Purple

• 8/24/2024 - O.A.R. (...of a revolution.)

• 8/25/2024 - The Roots

• 8/31/2024 - Wallows

• 9/20/2024 – Clutch & Rival Sons

• 9/25/2024 - The National & The War on Drugs

• 9/30/2024 - Meghan Trainor

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

• 6/4/2024 - Orville Peck

• 6/15/2024 - Donny Osmond

• 6/25/2024 - Roger Daltrey

• 7/5/2024 - The Beach Boys

• 7/16/2024 - Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

• 7/20/2024 - Warren Haynes

• 7/26/2024 - Thomas Dolby (Totally Tubular Festival)

• 7/28/2024 - The Music of ABBA with the DSO

8/10/2024 - Classic Albums Live - Purple Rain

• 9/23/2024 - Vampire Weekend

The Fillmore Detroit

• 5/14/2024 – Sean Paul

• 5/15/2024 – Joyner Lucas

• 5/18/2024 – Patton Oswalt

• 5/20/2024 – The Amity Affliction

• 5/21/2024 – Gary Clark Jr.

• 5/25/2024 – Echo & The Bunnymen

• 5/29/2024 – Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls

• 5/30/2024 – The Allman Betts Band

• 5/31/2024 – Ashley McBryde

• 6/2/2024 – Tank

• 6/3/2024 – All The Smoke

• 6/6/2024 – Jacob Collier

• 6/16/2024 – The Teskey Brothers

• 7/1/2024 – Hawthorne Heights

• 7/12/2024 – Funny Marco & Bobbi Althoff

• 7/20/2024 – Marcus King

• 7/24/2024 – Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

• 8/27/2024 – New Found Glory

• 9/1/2024 – The Gaslight Anthem

• 9/19/2024 – Manchester Orchestra

• 10/1/2024 – Underoath

• 10/3/2024 – Alec Benjamin

• 10/19/2024 – Dane Cook

• 10/29/2024 – Lawrence

• 11/21/2024 – Mike Birbiglia

• 12/12/2024 – The Dead South

Fisher Theatre

• 7/13/2024 - It’s Time, Girls Night Out/ Kierra Sheard

Saint Andrew’s Hall

• 5/9/2024 – Kamasi Washington

• 5/13/2024 – Uriah Heep & Saxon

• 5/14/2024 – Better Than Ezra

• 5/18/2024 - SiM

• 5/21/2024 – In Flames

• 5/23/2024 - The Boulet Brothers' Dragula

• 5/24/2024 – X Ambassadors

• 5/28/2024 – Erra

• 5/30/2024 – Little Big

• 6/4/2024 – Sebastian Bach

• 6/6/2024 – Andy Frasco & The UN

• 6/15/2024 - Dexter and the Moonrocks

• 6/16/2024 - PVRIS

• 6/23/2024 - The Spill Canvas

• 6/29/2024 - Medium Build

• 7/9/2024 - jxdn

• 7/27/2024 - Bowling For Soup

• 8/10/2024 - Five For Fighting

• 8/28/2024 - The Beths

• 8/29/2024 - Built To Spill

• 9/27/2024 - The Airborne Toxic Event

• 10/11/2024 - Giolì & Assia

• 11/5/2024 - Drive-By Truckers

The Shelter

• 5/15/2024 – Jeff Bernat

• 5/22/2024 - BashfortheWorld

• 6/2/2024 – Autumn Kings

• 6/21/2024 – Driveways

• 6/28/2024 - The Early November

• 7/5/2024 - Every Avenue

• 7/10/2024 - Frances Forever

• 7/15/2024 - Mates of State

• 7/22/2024 - Nico Vega

• 7/28/2024 - Caspian

• 7/31/2024 - Wilderado

• 8/27/2024 - King Buzzo

Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids

• 6/11/2024 – Styx & Foreigner

• 8/1/2024 - Jordan Davis

• 8/16/2024 - Cage the Elephant

• 9/19/2024 - Dierks Bentley

GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids

• 5/8/2024 - Wage War & Nothing More

• 5/14/2024 - Uriah Heep & Saxon

• 5/17/2024 - Patton Oswalt

• 5/18/2024 - Rodrigo y Gabriela

• 5/30/2024 - Marcus King

• 6/1/2024 - Celeste Barber

• 6/6/2024 – Ancient Aliens Live

• 6/24/2024 - The Used

• 7/23/2024 – Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

• 8/3/2024 - In This Moment

• 8/6/2024 – Collective Soul

• 8/9/2024 – Chevelle

• 9/13/2024 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd

• 9/17/2024 – Descendents & Circle Jerks

• 9/18/2024 - Dashboard Confessional

• 9/23/2024 – Lake Street Dive

• 9/26/2024 – Clutch & Rival Sons

• 10/5/2024 - Ricky Montgomery

• 10/11/2024 – Dispatch

• 10/13/2024 - Judah & the Lion

• 11/14/2024 - Nurse Blake

• 11/29/2024 – Underoath

• 12/10/2024 – The Dead South

DeVos Performance Hall- Grand Rapids

• 6/16/2024 – Donny Osmond

• 9/7/2024 - Stayin’ Alive - A Tribute to the Bee Gees

• 11/7/2024 – Dane Cook

Elevation- Grand Rapids

• 5/17/2024 - Alpha Wolf

• 5/22/2024 - X Ambassadors

• 5/24/2024 – Bodysnatcher & Spite

• 5/29/2024 - Sebastian Bach

• 6/13/2024 - Dexter and the Moonrocks

• 8/6/2024 - Old 97’s

Intersection- Grand Rapids

• 5/18/2024 - Royal Blood

• 6/29/2024 - Hawthorne Heights

• 8/1/2024 - Bowling For Soup

• 11/22/2024 – Local Natives

Michigan Theater- Ann Arbor

• 11/13/2024 - Nurse Blake