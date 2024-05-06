Detroit rappers help Tigers unveil new uniforms

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers released a new hip-hop-inspired video highlighting their new “City Connect” uniforms.

The video features several players driving through Detroit where they meet up at a warehouse for a cipher-like hip-hop show.

The video features emcees P.L., Stretch Money, Valid, and GMAC Cash, with a cameo by none other than Eminem himself at the end.

Like their fellow sports teams the Detroit Pistons, and the Detroit Lions, the Tigers have embraced Detroit’s hip-hop community.

You can watch the video below.