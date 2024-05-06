  1. Music
  2. Michigan Music
  1. Music
  2. Michigan Music

Detroit rappers help Tigers unveil new uniforms

Eminem, Stretch Money, GMAC Cash, Valid, and more appear in the cipher-like video

By
May 6, 2024 at 10:35 am
The Detroit Tigers have revealed their new City Connect uniforms.
The Detroit Tigers have revealed their new City Connect uniforms. Courtesy of the Detroit Tigers
Share on Nextdoor

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers released a new hip-hop-inspired video highlighting their new “City Connect” uniforms.

The video features several players driving through Detroit where they meet up at a warehouse for a cipher-like hip-hop show.

The video features emcees P.L., Stretch Money, Valid, and GMAC Cash, with a cameo by none other than Eminem himself at the end.

Like their fellow sports teams the Detroit Pistons, and the Detroit Lions, the Tigers have embraced Detroit’s hip-hop community.

You can watch the video below.

Kahn Santori Davison
Kahn Santori Davison is from Detroit, Michigan. He's a husband and father of four and a self-described, "Kid who loves rap music." He's been featured on Hip-Hop Evolution and Hip-Hop Uncovered. He's also a Cave Canem fellow, author of the poetry book Blaze (Willow Books), a recipient of a 2015 Kresge Literary...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Here’s how to get $25 tickets to 170+ Michigan shows this summer

By Lee DeVito

Fans enjoy a concert at Pine Knob.

Five questions with Joe Jack Talcum of the Dead Milkmen

By Jimmy Doom

Five questions with Joe Jack Talcum of the Dead Milkmen

Billie Eilish is coming to Detroit for her upcoming world tour

By Layla McMurtrie

Billie Eilish.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe