Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Local buzz: Neu Blume, Theo Parrish, the Stools, and more Detroit music news

A new recurring column about the Detroit music scene

By and on Thu, Oct 27, 2022 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Colson Miller and Mo Neuharth Nanami Ozone have formed a new project, Neu Blume. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Colson Miller and Mo Neuharth Nanami Ozone have formed a new project, Neu Blume.

Welcome to a new column about Detroit’s music scene. Got a tip? Hit us up at [email protected]!

That new Neu: Here comes fresh, hot, and dreamy sounds, with a tinge of indie folk, from fresh, hot, and new band on the block Neu Blume. Folks might recognize band member Mo Neuharth from her popular design and print work as Art Problems, or her and bandmate Colson Miller’s previous musical outfit, the noisier Nanami Ozone. Neu Blume released their mini-album Softer Vessel in September and have had a successful year playing live, opening for acts like Bonny Doon, Squirrel Flower, and most recently Julia Shapiro (Chastity Belt), sharing a bill with Detroit’s Deadbeat Beat. Recommended if you like: any of the acts they opened for, Mazzy Star, slowcore, lyrically-driven songs that are nostalgic while not being too depressing.

The Stools and the Toeheads drop split LP: Two of Detroit’s best dive bar rippers have joined forces once again for Watch it Die, a 10-track split LP that kicks you in the face and then hands you a beer after. Recorded and mixed at the Russell Industrial Center by Cameron Frank and mastered by Caufield Schnug at Melody Men Mastering, the record showcases these bands doing what they do best: high-octane slappers full of blood, sweat, and a healthy bit of distortion. Both groups have had a hell of a run in 2022, and we’re stoked to see what comes next.

Theo Parrish gets DJ-Kicks treatment: Real recognizes real. DJ-Kicks, the legendary DJ mix and compilation series on !K7 records, finally hits up the equally legendary Theo Parrish. One of the foundational artists in Detroit’s last 25 years of electronic music production, Parrish takes an ambitious approach to his DJ-Kicks mix. Every artist featured on the compilation is local, and every piece of music is previously unreleased, creating the first ever all-exclusive entry into the esteemed series. Local features include De’Sean Jones, Ian Fink, KESSWA, Whodat, Sterling Toles… the list goes on. Rooted in Parrish’s signature mix of downtempo house, with flourishes of jazz, the compilation is an essential snapshot of the city’s current talent.

Report from the pit: Since the early 2000s, west coast punk band the Bronx has delivered music that is both riotous and thoughtful. Joining forces with Australian “shed rock” band the Chats, their co-headlining tour recently made a stop at El Club in Detroit with support from New York’s Drug Church and Austin, Texas-based Smog. From the first note that was played, the pit was filled with slam-dancing, crowd-surfing, and a medley of fans throttling their vocal chords to match the energy of the bands on stage. Plus, the Chats did a pretty remarkable cover of Kiss’s “Rock and Roll All Nite,” so that was pretty cool.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Jeezy and DJ Drama perform deep cuts for sold out crowd

Jeezy and DJ Drama perform deep cuts for sold-out crowd at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sofi Tukker brought their electrifying Wet Tennis Tour to Detroit’s Majestic Theatre

Sofi Tukker brought their electrifying Wet Tennis Tour to Detroit’s Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard rocked out at Detroit's Masonic Temple [PHOTOS]
Everything we saw at DJ Minx's performance at Spot Lite Detroit

Everything we saw at DJ Minx’s performance at Spot Lite Detroit

Music Slideshows

Jeezy and DJ Drama perform deep cuts for sold out crowd

Jeezy and DJ Drama perform deep cuts for sold-out crowd at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sofi Tukker brought their electrifying Wet Tennis Tour to Detroit’s Majestic Theatre

Sofi Tukker brought their electrifying Wet Tennis Tour to Detroit’s Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard rocked out at Detroit's Masonic Temple [PHOTOS]
Everything we saw at DJ Minx's performance at Spot Lite Detroit

Everything we saw at DJ Minx’s performance at Spot Lite Detroit

Music Slideshows

Jeezy and DJ Drama perform deep cuts for sold out crowd

Jeezy and DJ Drama perform deep cuts for sold-out crowd at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sofi Tukker brought their electrifying Wet Tennis Tour to Detroit’s Majestic Theatre

Sofi Tukker brought their electrifying Wet Tennis Tour to Detroit’s Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard rocked out at Detroit's Masonic Temple [PHOTOS]
Everything we saw at DJ Minx's performance at Spot Lite Detroit

Everything we saw at DJ Minx’s performance at Spot Lite Detroit

Trending

Detroit soul man J.J. Barnes looks back on his career ahead of what he says could be his final live performance

By Adam Stanfel

Detroit soul man J.J. Barnes looks back on his career ahead of what he says could be his final live performance

Kevin Saunderson announced as special guest DJ for Maxim’s inaugural Halloween party at The Morrie

By Lee DeVito

Kevin Saunderson will perform a DJ set at the Morrie Royal Oak on Friday as part of the Maxim Halloween Takeover.

Detroit dance party Haute to Death celebrates 15 years

By Lee DeVito

Detroit dance party Haute to Death celebrates 15 years

Judas Priest’s Ian Hill talks 50 years of heavy metal ahead of Detroit stop

By Randiah Camille Green

Judas Priest performs at the Masonic Temple on Saturday.

Also in Music

Judas Priest’s Ian Hill talks 50 years of heavy metal ahead of Detroit stop

By Randiah Camille Green

Judas Priest performs at the Masonic Temple on Saturday.

Metro Detroit’s Josie Pace blends an industrial edge with electro-pop beats

By Lee DeVito

Metro Detroit’s Josie Pace blends an industrial edge with electro-pop beats (2)

Rapper Jeezy and DJ Drama to bring B Side concert to Detroit

By Alex Washington

Jeezy at the 2nd Annual V103 Winterfest concert on Dec. 10, 2016, at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert with Marvin Winans at the city’s Perfecting Church

By Lee DeVito

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
More

Digital Issue

October 26, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us