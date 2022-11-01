Detroit City Council strikes down food grading ordinance largely opposed by restaurant owners

Lafayette Coney Island’s rat poop fiasco cited as example why the food safety proposal is needed

By on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 at 4:11 pm

click to enlarge Council member Scott Benson trashed Lafayette Coney Island as an example of why the ordinance should have been passed. - jdolenga, Flickr Creative Commons
jdolenga, Flickr Creative Commons
Council member Scott Benson trashed Lafayette Coney Island as an example of why the ordinance should have been passed.

Is Detroit ready for a color-coded system alerting potential diners whether restaurants are up to code with the health department? The answer is a resounding “nope.”

Detroit City Council rejected council member Scott Benson’s proposed food grade ordinance 6-3 on Tuesday afternoon.

During the public comment period, more than two dozen residents and restaurant owners spoke against the ordinance, which many felt would hurt local businesses and serve as a sort of “scarlet letter.”

If it had passed, Detroit restaurants and food trucks would have been required to place a placard in their window showing the results of their most recent health inspection. The idea was something similar to New York’s food grading system with color-coded signs replacing A-B-C grades.

A green card would indicate a restaurant passed, yellow would mean the business had some issues, and red is for when they’ve been ordered to shut down by the city.

Benson trashed Lafayette Coney Island as an example of why the ordinance should have been passed.

The coney failed an inspection when rat poop was found onsite, but quietly continued service without resolving the infestation and was ordered to shut down. They’ve since cleaned the place up and passed a follow-up inspection which allowed them to resume business.

“They shut down for three hours, opened right back up to sell chili and other items on their menu knowing they had a rodent infestation, which means you’re serving people rodent urine, urine feces, and rodent hair,” Benson said. “I know that there are dozens, hundreds, and thousands who take great pride in the food that they serve, but not everybody does and when they don’t, then the residents are the victim… This ordinance is one thing that ensures transparency.”

Related
Located right next-door to American Coney Island, Lafayette has a certain charm that fans swear by.

Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island reopens after health dept. closed it for more than a month: The iconic diner was ordered to close after a viral video showed a rat infestation


Benson said those opposing the ordinance are sending the message “that Black restaurants can’t handle serving food safely.”

Council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero stood with concerned restaurant owners who are still recovering from the effects COVID-19 had on the food industry.

“While I think this ordinance has the right intentions, I believe it’s not the right time,” she said. “Restaurant owners say they need support from funding to [food handling] training, to better and easier licensing and permitting processes…. This is still the ecosystem that they work under. I want us to focus on what they need before we ask for additional pressure from this ordinance.”

The council stalled voting on the food safety proposal for nearly two months and it was revised before they finally struck it down.

The revision included the addition of a QR code that potential diners could scan to get more information on why the restaurant received a particular rating.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Starters Bar & Grille 25242 Evergreen Rd., Southfield; 248-281-4538; startersdetroit.com A long-standing Detroit favorite that has opened additional locations, Starters opened its Southfield location after having to close the Dearborn outpost in Fairlane Mall during the pandemic. You can get all of your Starters favorites here like lamb chops, steak bites, and fried catfish.

25 strip mall restaurants worth trying in the Detroit area
Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
Bronx Bar 4476 2nd Ave., Detroit; 313-832-8464 An archetypal dive bar with pool tables and jukeboxes that serves burgers, fried bologna sandwiches, mozzarella sticks, and more until 11 p.m. daily.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall

Food & Drink Slideshows

Starters Bar & Grille 25242 Evergreen Rd., Southfield; 248-281-4538; startersdetroit.com A long-standing Detroit favorite that has opened additional locations, Starters opened its Southfield location after having to close the Dearborn outpost in Fairlane Mall during the pandemic. You can get all of your Starters favorites here like lamb chops, steak bites, and fried catfish.

25 strip mall restaurants worth trying in the Detroit area
Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
Bronx Bar 4476 2nd Ave., Detroit; 313-832-8464 An archetypal dive bar with pool tables and jukeboxes that serves burgers, fried bologna sandwiches, mozzarella sticks, and more until 11 p.m. daily.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall

Food & Drink Slideshows

Starters Bar & Grille 25242 Evergreen Rd., Southfield; 248-281-4538; startersdetroit.com A long-standing Detroit favorite that has opened additional locations, Starters opened its Southfield location after having to close the Dearborn outpost in Fairlane Mall during the pandemic. You can get all of your Starters favorites here like lamb chops, steak bites, and fried catfish.

25 strip mall restaurants worth trying in the Detroit area
Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
Bronx Bar 4476 2nd Ave., Detroit; 313-832-8464 An archetypal dive bar with pool tables and jukeboxes that serves burgers, fried bologna sandwiches, mozzarella sticks, and more until 11 p.m. daily.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall

Trending

Detroit brunch spot See You Tomorrow is finally opening

By Randiah Camille Green

Who are you and what makes you think you'll see us tomorrow?

Say it ain’t so — Detroit’s vegan Coney Island Chili Mustard Onions to close

By Randiah Camille Green

Chili Mustard Onions in Brush Park.

Ferndale’s Tiger Lily elevates metro Detroit’s sushi game

By Tom Perkins

Ferndale’s Tiger Lily elevates metro Detroit’s sushi game

Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot

By Darlene A. White

Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot

Also in Food & Drink

Ferndale’s Tiger Lily elevates metro Detroit’s sushi game

By Tom Perkins

Ferndale’s Tiger Lily elevates metro Detroit’s sushi game

Detroit bees helped make this honey-infused bourbon and barrel-aged honey

By Lee DeVito

Bees in the D and Detroit City Distillery are getting ready to drop their annual limited-edition collaboration of bourbon barrel-aged honey and honey-infused bourbon.

Good Times serves up ‘traditional American comfort food with a modern twist’ on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion

By Jane Slaughter

Good Times serves up ‘traditional American comfort food with a modern twist’ on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion

Avalon International Breads is opening in Meijer’s Royal Oak Woodward Corner store

By Lee DeVito

Avalon International Breads replaces the former Great Lakes Coffee locations in Meijer's Woodward Corner and Rivertown Market stores.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us