Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island closed after rat poop found in restaurant

It might be time to find a new place for your coney dog fix

By on Wed, Sep 7, 2022 at 5:49 pm

Guess we'll be going to American Coney Island from now on. - VasenkaPhotography/ Flickr
VasenkaPhotography/ Flickr
Guess we'll be going to American Coney Island from now on.

Lafayette Coney Island has temporarily lost the Detroit coney dog war with neighboring American Coney Island. Not because they have the better dog, but because the Detroit Health Department reportedly found rat poop in the restaurant.

Lafayette voluntarily closed after a failed health inspection Tuesday, then reopened briefly before being issued an official cease and desist notice on Wednesday.

A notice on the restaurant says “this food service establishment is not to be engaged in business or used as a food service facility until approved by the Detroit Health Department.”

The department was alerted to potential rats inside the coney island following several social media posts.

"Just yesterday we received an abundance of notifications on social media from our Detroit residents indicating that there were several rodents running through the building at Lafayette," Chief Public Health Officer for the City of Detroit Denise Fair Razo told The Detroit News. "We immediately issued a team of inspectors to go on site. While we didn't see any rodents running through the restaurant we did see substantial evidence that there were rodents there ... multiple sighting of droppings."

Our calls to Lafeyette Coney Island went unanswered.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chef Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331 Akin to a Sloppy Joe, the Boogaloo Sandwich was a creation of Detroit&#146;s former Brothers Bar-B-Que, which closed sometime in the &#146;90s. In 2007, Greg Beard opened Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall in Brothers&#146;s former Northwest Detroit location, and revived the Boogaloo due to popular demand. Beard&#146;s version is dubbed the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich, after Detroit songwriter Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind, and Fire&#146;s hit "Boogie Wonderland."

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chef Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331 Akin to a Sloppy Joe, the Boogaloo Sandwich was a creation of Detroit&#146;s former Brothers Bar-B-Que, which closed sometime in the &#146;90s. In 2007, Greg Beard opened Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall in Brothers&#146;s former Northwest Detroit location, and revived the Boogaloo due to popular demand. Beard&#146;s version is dubbed the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich, after Detroit songwriter Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind, and Fire&#146;s hit "Boogie Wonderland."

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chef Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331 Akin to a Sloppy Joe, the Boogaloo Sandwich was a creation of Detroit&#146;s former Brothers Bar-B-Que, which closed sometime in the &#146;90s. In 2007, Greg Beard opened Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall in Brothers&#146;s former Northwest Detroit location, and revived the Boogaloo due to popular demand. Beard&#146;s version is dubbed the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich, after Detroit songwriter Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind, and Fire&#146;s hit "Boogie Wonderland."

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

Trending

Pizza Hut's take on ‘Detroit-style’ pizza is back for a third time – and it even has an anthem

By Steve Neavling

"Detroit-style" pizza is back at Pizza Hut for a third time.

Downriver Detroit spot Galindo’s serves up damn good Mexican tortas

By Jane Slaughter

Downriver Detroit spot Galindo’s serves up damn good Mexican tortas

Eastern Market fusion spot Bunny Bunny is closing

By Steve Neavling

Scallop crudo at Bunny Bunny.

Sugar Factory announces opening date for Detroit location and is taking reservations

By Alex Washington

The Sugar Factory is slated to open in downtown Detroit this summer.

Also in Food & Drink

Downriver Detroit spot Galindo’s serves up damn good Mexican tortas

By Jane Slaughter

Downriver Detroit spot Galindo’s serves up damn good Mexican tortas

Detroit’s Union Assembly is hit or miss

By Jane Slaughter

Detroit’s Union Assembly is hit or miss

The first DraftKings venue is opening in metro Detroit this fall

By Alex Washington

The first DraftKings venue is opening in metro Detroit this fall

Dearborn’s Sesame House serves up kaak, a Lebanese bagel sandwich

By Tom Perkins

Among the best kaaks at Sesame House has bulgareh cheese, olive oil, cucumbers, tomatoes, and kalamata olives.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us