Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island closed after rat poop found in restaurant

VasenkaPhotography/ Flickr Guess we'll be going to American Coney Island from now on.

Lafayette Coney Island has temporarily lost the Detroit coney dog war with neighboring American Coney Island. Not because they have the better dog, but because the Detroit Health Department reportedly found rat poop in the restaurant.Lafayette voluntarily closed after a failed health inspection Tuesday, then reopened briefly before being issued an official cease and desist notice on Wednesday.A notice on the restaurant says “this food service establishment is not to be engaged in business or used as a food service facility until approved by the Detroit Health Department.”The department was alerted to potential rats inside the coney island following several social media posts."Just yesterday we received an abundance of notifications on social media from our Detroit residents indicating that there were several rodents running through the building at Lafayette," Chief Public Health Officer for the City of Detroit Denise Fair Razo told. "We immediately issued a team of inspectors to go on site. While we didn't see any rodents running through the restaurant we did see substantial evidence that there were rodents there ... multiple sighting of droppings."Our calls to Lafeyette Coney Island went unanswered.