Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Ford’s Garage to open second Detroit-area restaurant in Novi

The Ford Motor Co.-inspired burger-and-beer chain plans on opening five total locations in metro Detroit

By on Wed, Sep 7, 2022 at 3:13 pm

click to enlarge Ford's Garage is expanding. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Ford's Garage is expanding.

Auto-themed restaurant chain Ford's Garage is expanding with a second Detroit-area location, and announced plans to open a total of five locations in the area in the coming years.

According to a press release, the chain is planning to open its second metro Detroit location in Novi's Fountain Walk mall at 44175 West 12 Mile Rd. in early 2023.

The burger-and-beer chain opened its first restaurant in 2012 in Fort Myers, Florida, near Henry Ford's winter home. It opened its first Michigan restaurant in 2017 at 21367 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn — naturally, as Dearborn is Ford Motor Co.'s home base.

Though the other Metro Detroit locations have not yet been finalized, franchise partner Billy Downs, who owns and operates the Dearborn location, says that he's "eyeing key areas where there's restaurant synergy," according to the press release.

"With people ready to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror, they're back out dining again and looking for entertainment," Downs said in a statement. "People enjoy great food and energy in a restaurant that is comfortable, unpretentious and unique to the casual dining space. As it turns out, the Ford Motor Company's rich history as one of America's most important manufacturing companies also translates to a pretty cool dining experience. I'm excited to be bringing more of the Ford's Garage experience to the Detroit area."

The chain is an official licensee of the Ford Motor Co., and serves burgers emblazoned with the Ford logo on the bun. The restaurants are decorated to resemble an old-school service station with vintage gas pumps and even Model T and Model A cars suspended above the bar.

The restaurants also serve more than 100 beers, including local brews.

The chain has 20 restaurants across Michigan, Florida, Ohio, Indiana, and Texas. It says it plans to open as many as 10 additional restaurants in the U.S. by the end of 2023.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chef Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331 Akin to a Sloppy Joe, the Boogaloo Sandwich was a creation of Detroit&#146;s former Brothers Bar-B-Que, which closed sometime in the &#146;90s. In 2007, Greg Beard opened Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall in Brothers&#146;s former Northwest Detroit location, and revived the Boogaloo due to popular demand. Beard&#146;s version is dubbed the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich, after Detroit songwriter Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind, and Fire&#146;s hit "Boogie Wonderland."

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chef Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331 Akin to a Sloppy Joe, the Boogaloo Sandwich was a creation of Detroit&#146;s former Brothers Bar-B-Que, which closed sometime in the &#146;90s. In 2007, Greg Beard opened Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall in Brothers&#146;s former Northwest Detroit location, and revived the Boogaloo due to popular demand. Beard&#146;s version is dubbed the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich, after Detroit songwriter Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind, and Fire&#146;s hit "Boogie Wonderland."

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chef Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331 Akin to a Sloppy Joe, the Boogaloo Sandwich was a creation of Detroit&#146;s former Brothers Bar-B-Que, which closed sometime in the &#146;90s. In 2007, Greg Beard opened Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall in Brothers&#146;s former Northwest Detroit location, and revived the Boogaloo due to popular demand. Beard&#146;s version is dubbed the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich, after Detroit songwriter Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind, and Fire&#146;s hit "Boogie Wonderland."

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

Trending

Pizza Hut's take on ‘Detroit-style’ pizza is back for a third time – and it even has an anthem

By Steve Neavling

"Detroit-style" pizza is back at Pizza Hut for a third time.

Downriver Detroit spot Galindo’s serves up damn good Mexican tortas

By Jane Slaughter

Downriver Detroit spot Galindo’s serves up damn good Mexican tortas

Eastern Market fusion spot Bunny Bunny is closing

By Steve Neavling

Scallop crudo at Bunny Bunny.

Sugar Factory announces opening date for Detroit location and is taking reservations

By Alex Washington

The Sugar Factory is slated to open in downtown Detroit this summer.

Also in Food & Drink

Downriver Detroit spot Galindo’s serves up damn good Mexican tortas

By Jane Slaughter

Downriver Detroit spot Galindo’s serves up damn good Mexican tortas

Detroit’s Union Assembly is hit or miss

By Jane Slaughter

Detroit’s Union Assembly is hit or miss

The first DraftKings venue is opening in metro Detroit this fall

By Alex Washington

The first DraftKings venue is opening in metro Detroit this fall

Dearborn’s Sesame House serves up kaak, a Lebanese bagel sandwich

By Tom Perkins

Among the best kaaks at Sesame House has bulgareh cheese, olive oil, cucumbers, tomatoes, and kalamata olives.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us