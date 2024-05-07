Epiphany – Nain Rouge Kitchen opens in former Smith & Co. space

A new restaurant has opened at Midtown’s 644 Selden Street building — its third dining concept in five years.

Dubbed “Epiphany – Nain Rouge Kitchen,” the restaurant is run by the nonprofit Soil2Service and is adjacent to the Nain Rouge Brewery. Both are named after the mythical red dwarf from Detroit folklore.

The space formerly held Smith & Co., which launched in 2019 and closed in 2023. It was briefly replaced by Vigilante Kitchen, which closed last month.

Like its predecessors, Epiphany has a menu focused on putting a spin on American comfort food. It’s also a collaboration with the Detroit Institute of Gastronomy and will offer regular cooking classes open to the public.

John T. Piazza, executive director of business development at Soil2Service, said the Detroit Institute of Gastronomy program will help apprentices enter the hospitality industry.

“Epiphany – Nain Rouge Kitchen, in collaboration with the Detroit Institute of Gastronomy, is expanding a distinctive hybrid culinary education model that prepares apprentices for American Culinary Federation Certification and U.S. Department of Labor credentials,” Piazza said. “Our program, aimed at honing skills and enhancing Detroit’s culinary scene, serves as the hub for DIG’s nationally recognized apprenticeship program, contributing to the next generation of culinary talent here in Detroit.”

Epiphany will launch Sunday brunch service on Mother’s Day. It will also serve beers from Nain Rouge Brewery.

“We are dedicated to redefining the essence of American comfort food by celebrating the rich tapestry of global flavors that have woven themselves into the local culinary landscape,” Soil2Service executive director of business development Jeremy Abbey said in a statement. “We honor diverse cultures while invoking a sense of nostalgia and well-being through our food. Our commitment to culinary and hospitality excellence drives us to source top-quality ingredients and minimize food waste, all while building meaningful human connections through the shared experience of food. We look forward to welcoming guests to this new community space focused on food.”

More information is available at epiphanyrestaurant.com.