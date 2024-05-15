  1. Food & Drink
Bell’s Brewery adds three new Oberon flavors

New summer drink just dropped

By
May 15, 2024 at 9:59 am
The Oberon Sunshine Shandy variety pack includes three new flavors.
The Oberon Sunshine Shandy variety pack includes three new flavors. Courtesy of Bell's Brewery
It’s almost summertime in Michigan, which can only mean one thing: a tall, cold Oberon Ale served with a slice of orange is likely in your future.

This year, Bell’s Brewery is adding new Oberon flavors into the mix. The Kalamazoo-based brewery announced three new editions of the popular beer on Wednesday, which it is offering as Oberon Sunshine Shandy variety pack with Lemonade, Tropical, and Cherry Limeade flavors.

The shandies contain 4.2% ABV, lower than the flagship brand’s 5.8% ABV.

“Oberon’s dedicated fans have been asking us to expand the brand for years but growing the Oberon family is something we do very intentionally at Bell’s,” said Carly Davis, Brand Senior Manager. “It’s important that any addition can live up to our iconic Oberon Ale and we wanted to create something for the Bell’s drinker seeking big flavor with a lower ABV and lighter body. Oberon Sunshine accomplishes all those things and we're excited to bring our fans something new.”

The variety pack will be available nationwide beginning this week in 12-ounce can 12-packs and on tap at Bell’s Eccentric Café in Kalamazoo, while supplies last.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

