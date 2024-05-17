Novi BBQ Fest to bring ribs and whiskey to the Fountain Walk during Memorial Day weekend

If Memorial Day weekend’s Movement Music Festival isn’t your thing — or even if it is, but you’re really ambitious — then here’s another event for your consideration.

An event called Novi BBQ Fest: Ribs & Whiskey is set to return to the Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk mall.

The festival will feature more than a dozen pitmasters from the Detroit area and beyond serving up mouthwatering meats, which you can wash down with whiskey.

Beyond barbecue, there will also be tribute bands featuring the music of Motown, Taylor Swift, Jimmy Buffet, the Beatles, and more.

Other activities include a hot pepper eating contest, artisan vendor booths, a Kids Zone with arts and crafts activities for children, and a “Cutest Puppy Contest” on Saturday and Sunday.

Festivities start at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 24 and continue daily through Monday.

Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door, with no cover for children under 5. More information is available at novibbqfest.com.