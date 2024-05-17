  1. Food & Drink
Novi BBQ Fest to bring ribs and whiskey to the Fountain Walk during Memorial Day weekend

The event will include a hot pepper eating contest, Taylor Swift and Jimmy Buffett cover bands, and more. Oh, and also puppies.

By
May 17, 2024 at 12:43 pm
More than a dozen pitmasters from the Detroit area and beyond will serve up mouthwatering meats at Novi BBQ Fest: Ribs & Whiskey.
More than a dozen pitmasters from the Detroit area and beyond will serve up mouthwatering meats at Novi BBQ Fest: Ribs & Whiskey. Courtesy photo
If Memorial Day weekend’s Movement Music Festival isn’t your thing — or even if it is, but you’re really ambitious — then here’s another event for your consideration.

An event called Novi BBQ Fest: Ribs & Whiskey is set to return to the Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk mall.

The festival will feature more than a dozen pitmasters from the Detroit area and beyond serving up mouthwatering meats, which you can wash down with whiskey.

Beyond barbecue, there will also be tribute bands featuring the music of Motown, Taylor Swift, Jimmy Buffet, the Beatles, and more.

Other activities include a hot pepper eating contest, artisan vendor booths, a Kids Zone with arts and crafts activities for children, and a “Cutest Puppy Contest” on Saturday and Sunday.

Festivities start at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 24 and continue daily through Monday.

Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door, with no cover for children under 5. More information is available at novibbqfest.com.

Event Details
Novi BBQ Fest: Ribs & Whiskey

Novi BBQ Fest: Ribs & Whiskey

Fri., May 24, 4-10 p.m., Sat., May 25, 12-10 p.m., Sun., May 26, 12-10 p.m. and Mon., May 27, 12-9 p.m.

Fountain Walk Mall 44125 Twelve Mile Rd., Novi Detroit

Buy Tickets

$7 advance, $10 at door
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

