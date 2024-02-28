Detroit’s Movement festival releases full 2024 lineup

The full lineup for Movement Music Festival 2024 is here, including by day, so fans can get a start on planning their Memorial Day weekend. (Hey, we need something to get us through the rest of this Michigan winter!)

The announcement fleshes out the headliners, with German-Bosnian DJ Solomun on Saturday and Detroit techno fave Richie Hawtin on Sunday, joining the previously announced Fatboy Slim on Monday.

Of course, the festival is a celebration of Detroit, so plenty of homegrown acts are also on the bill, including Carl Craig, Robert Hood (as Floorplan), Stacey Pullen, Waajeed, DJ 3000, DJ Godfather, Aux 88’s Keith Tucker (as K-1), Delano Smith, Terrence Parker, Dames Brown, DJ Holographic, Stacey Hotwaxx Hale, DJ Cent, Drummer B, Rimarkable, Tammy Lakkis, Huey Mnemonic, Fabiola, Something Blue, John Collins, Ataxia b2b Mister Joshooa, Ladymonix, and Augustus Williams, among others.

Beyond techno and house, the festival typically includes a good dose of hip-hop, too, and this year’s lineup features Atlanta rapper Ludacris and Detroit’s own Tee Grizzley.

Other additions include drum and bass pioneer LTJ Bukem, Channel Tres, Masters At Work, The Blessed Madonna, Paul Woolford (as Special Request), Fatima Hajji, British Murder Boys, Partiboi69, and more.

They join previously announced acts including British actor and DJ Idris Elba (performing a b2b set with Detroit’s Kevin Saunderson), Honey Dijon, Floating Points, Skream, Sama’ Abdulhadi, I Hate Models, LP Giobbi, Boys Noize b2b VTSS, Gorgon City, DJ Minx, Jaguar, and others.

The festival returns to Hart Plaza from May 25-27. More information is available at movementfestival.com.

The full lineup in alphabetical order by day follows.

Saturday, May 25 Aboudi Issa

Acemoma

Ataxia b2b Mister Joshooa

Barclay Crenshaw

Blaaqgold (VIP pop-up stage)

Carl Craig (live)

Channel Tres (DJ set)

Colin Benders

Dames Brown

DJ 3000

DJ Etta

DJ Holographic

DJ Psycho

Dom Dolla

Donovan Glover (VIP pop-up stage)

Dreamcastmoe

Floorplan

Francois Dillinger

Honeyluv

Huey Mnemonic

J House (VIP pop-up stage)

James Ruskin

Jayda G

Julia Govor

Jyoty

Loco Dice

LP Giobbi

Ludacris

Major League DJz

Masquenada (VIP pop-up stage)

Mona Black

Paranoid London (live)

Partiboi69 (live)

Reference

Rimarkable

Ryan Elliott

Secrets (live)

Skream

Solomun

Speedy J

Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

Stacey Pullen

Tee Grizzley

Tylr_

Waajeed

Sunday, May 26 999999999

2lanes (live)

Adiel

Anané

Avalon Emerson

Blair French (VIP pop-up stage) The Blessed Madonna

Coco & Breezy

Delano Smith

Detroit Bureau of Sound

DJ Godfather

Dream Beach

Eddie Logix (VIP pop-up stage)

Ellen Allien

Fabiola

Fatima Hajji

Floating Points

Héctor Oaks

Heidy P (VIP pop-up stage)

I Hate Models

Jacob Park

James Blake (DJ Set)

Joseph Capriati

K-1

Kevin Saunderson B2b Idris Elba

Ladymonix

Masters At Work

Moonlighter (VIP pop-up stage)

Mount Kimbie

Musclecars

Nicole Moudaber

Peter Croce (VIP pop-up stage)

Richie Hawtin

Ron Trent

Sama’ Abdulhadi

The Saunderson Brothers

Sheefy McFly B2b Ak

STS (live)

T.Linder b2b DJ Seoul

Tammy Lakkis

Teknono

Tiga

Will Clarke

Monday, May 27 Ant TC1

Armanni Reign

Augustus Williams

Azzecca

Borderland (Juan Atkins, Laurens, and Moritz Von Oswald)

Boys Noize b2b VTSS

British Murder Boys

Bruce Bailey

Channel Badso (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)

Chris Lake

Dbridge

Dee Diggs

DJ Cent

DJ Minx

DJ Tennis b2b Gerd Janson

Drs: In Session (ft. Dogger)

Drummer B

Fatboy Slim

Goldie (live band)

Goldie (DJ set)

Gorgon City

Hiroko Yamamura

Honey Dijon

Horse Meat Disco

Indira Paganotto

Jaguar

Jah T (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)

John Collins

King Jazzy (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)

King Mellowman (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)

Kinky P (VIP pop-up stage)

LTJ Bukem

Martyn

Negus Arubis (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)

Papa Joshua (VIP pop-up stage)

Patrick Mason

Patrick Russell

Ranking Gimp (VIP pop-up stage)

Seth Troxler

Skarpion Sting (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)

Skin on Skin

Something Blue

Special Request

Tama Sumo b2b Lakuti

Terrence Parker

Ti Es

