Detroit’s Movement festival releases full 2024 lineup

The full lineup for Movement Music Festival 2024 is here, including by day, so fans can get a start on planning their Memorial Day weekend. (Hey, we need something to get us through the rest of this Michigan winter!)
The announcement fleshes out the headliners, with German-Bosnian DJ Solomun on Saturday and Detroit techno fave Richie Hawtin on Sunday, joining the previously announced Fatboy Slim on Monday.
Of course, the festival is a celebration of Detroit, so plenty of homegrown acts are also on the bill, including Carl Craig, Robert Hood (as Floorplan), Stacey Pullen, Waajeed, DJ 3000, DJ Godfather, Aux 88’s Keith Tucker (as K-1), Delano Smith, Terrence Parker, Dames Brown, DJ Holographic, Stacey Hotwaxx Hale, DJ Cent, Drummer B, Rimarkable, Tammy Lakkis, Huey Mnemonic, Fabiola, Something Blue, John Collins, Ataxia b2b Mister Joshooa, Ladymonix, and Augustus Williams, among others.
Beyond techno and house, the festival typically includes a good dose of hip-hop, too, and this year’s lineup features Atlanta rapper Ludacris and Detroit’s own Tee Grizzley.
Other additions include drum and bass pioneer LTJ Bukem, Channel Tres, Masters At Work, The Blessed Madonna, Paul Woolford (as Special Request), Fatima Hajji, British Murder Boys, Partiboi69, and more.
They join previously announced acts including British actor and DJ Idris Elba (performing a b2b set with Detroit’s Kevin Saunderson), Honey Dijon, Floating Points, Skream, Sama’ Abdulhadi, I Hate Models, LP Giobbi, Boys Noize b2b VTSS, Gorgon City, DJ Minx, Jaguar, and others.
The festival returns to Hart Plaza from May 25-27. More information is available at movementfestival.com.
The full lineup in alphabetical order by day follows.
Saturday, May 25
Aboudi Issa
Acemoma
Ataxia b2b Mister Joshooa
Barclay Crenshaw
Blaaqgold (VIP pop-up stage)
Carl Craig (live)
Channel Tres (DJ set)
Colin Benders
Dames Brown
DJ 3000
DJ Etta
DJ Holographic
DJ Psycho
Dom Dolla
Donovan Glover (VIP pop-up stage)
Dreamcastmoe
Floorplan
Francois Dillinger
Honeyluv
Huey Mnemonic
J House (VIP pop-up stage)
James Ruskin
Jayda G
Julia Govor
Jyoty
Loco Dice
LP Giobbi
Ludacris
Major League DJz
Masquenada (VIP pop-up stage)
Mona Black
Paranoid London (live)
Partiboi69 (live)
Reference
Rimarkable
Ryan Elliott
Secrets (live)
Skream
Solomun
Speedy J
Stacey Hotwaxx Hale
Stacey Pullen
Tee Grizzley
Tylr_
Waajeed
Sunday, May 26
999999999
2lanes (live)
Adiel
Anané
Avalon Emerson
Blair French (VIP pop-up stage) The Blessed Madonna
Coco & Breezy
Delano Smith
Detroit Bureau of Sound
DJ Godfather
Dream Beach
Eddie Logix (VIP pop-up stage)
Ellen Allien
Fabiola
Fatima Hajji
Floating Points
Héctor Oaks
Heidy P (VIP pop-up stage)
I Hate Models
Jacob Park
James Blake (DJ Set)
Joseph Capriati
K-1
Kevin Saunderson B2b Idris Elba
Ladymonix
Masters At Work
Moonlighter (VIP pop-up stage)
Mount Kimbie
Musclecars
Nicole Moudaber
Peter Croce (VIP pop-up stage)
Richie Hawtin
Ron Trent
Sama’ Abdulhadi
The Saunderson Brothers
Sheefy McFly B2b Ak
STS (live)
T.Linder b2b DJ Seoul
Tammy Lakkis
Teknono
Tiga
Will Clarke
Monday, May 27
Ant TC1
Armanni Reign
Augustus Williams
Azzecca
Borderland (Juan Atkins, Laurens, and Moritz Von Oswald)
Boys Noize b2b VTSS
British Murder Boys
Bruce Bailey
Channel Badso (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)
Chris Lake
Dbridge
Dee Diggs
DJ Cent
DJ Minx
DJ Tennis b2b Gerd Janson
Drs: In Session (ft. Dogger)
Drummer B
Fatboy Slim
Goldie (live band)
Goldie (DJ set)
Gorgon City
Hiroko Yamamura
Honey Dijon
Horse Meat Disco
Indira Paganotto
Jaguar
Jah T (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)
John Collins
King Jazzy (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)
King Mellowman (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)
Kinky P (VIP pop-up stage)
LTJ Bukem
Martyn
Negus Arubis (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)
Papa Joshua (VIP pop-up stage)
Patrick Mason
Patrick Russell
Ranking Gimp (VIP pop-up stage)
Seth Troxler
Skarpion Sting (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)
Skin on Skin
Something Blue
Special Request
Tama Sumo b2b Lakuti
Terrence Parker
Ti Es
