'Somewhere in Detroit' doc on Underground Resistance to premiere this week

The film includes interviews with techno pioneer ‘Mad’ Mike Banks

By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024

Promotional artwork for Somewhere in Detroit.
Promotional artwork for Somewhere in Detroit. Courtesy photo

A new mini-documentary about Detroit techno pioneers Underground Resistance and Submerge is making its world premiere this week.

The film Somewhere in Detroit by Roland talks about the legendary collective and record label and techno’s Black roots. It features interviews with Underground Resistance and Submerge co-founder “Mad” Mike Banks, Bridgette Banks who originally started the Somewhere in Detroit roving record shop, Wajeed, DJ Crystal Mioner, Kamau Baaqi, Saylem Celeste, and other music producers.

The film will get its Detroit premiere at a screening at the Detroit Public Library Main Branch on Wednesday, February 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. It will be followed by an artist talk, music, and snacks. Somewhere in Detroit will make its official world debut the following day, February 29, at 5 p.m. on Roland’s YouTube channel.

Free tickets for the Detroit screening are available via Eventbrite. No photos or video are allowed during the film screening. Check out a preview for the film on Roland’s YouTube below.

