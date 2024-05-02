More than 80 food trucks are coming to downtown Detroit

Detroit’s food truck season kicks off next week.

The Downtown Street Eats food truck rally launches Monday, with a rotation of dozens of food trucks and other local restaurants in Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade.

The food trucks will be available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 10, as well as during special events.

This year’s program features about 20 new food trucks, organizers say. It’s expected to draw 2,500 people per day for lunch.

Now in its twelfth season, the rally is run by the Downtown Detroit Partnership and curated by Detroit-based Jennyfer Crawford of the Ask Jennyfer marketing firm.

“It’s a privilege to provide a platform for small businesses seeking growth The program not only supports veteran food truck operators, but also welcomes new food trucks, ensuring fresh and enticing options for lunchtime crowds,” Crawford said. “It’s a thrill to see the growing enthusiasm for our food truck lineup.”

Newcomers include Kabar Catering, which offers sushi rolls by chef Xander Davis like a Bee Sting Roll with salmon, mango, hot honey, and jalapeño.

The food truck made its debut during the NFL Draft in Detroit last week, which officials say drew a record number of visitors downtown.

The program also features returning businesses like Sonny’s Hamburgers, which joined in 2020 after running a restaurant on the city’s west side.

Owner Michael Williams considers Downtown Street Eats the kickoff to the food truck season, emphasizing its positive impact on his business.

“Sonny’s Hamburgers has been a cornerstone in Detroit’s northwest neighborhood for over 60 years as a brick-and-mortar establishment,” owner Michael Williams says. “Our food truck, particularly being part of the Downtown Street Eats program, allows us to reach new and diverse customers while also helping to draw people to the downtown's vibrant atmosphere. It has been an integral part of our success.”

The rally kicks off Monday with Chick A Dee, Lemonade & Beyond, Los Dos Amigos Taco Truck, Smoke Ring, and Maad House Tea.

Tuesday features Lemonade & Beyond, Sonny’s Hamburgers, Cousins Maine Lobster, Kabar Catering Sushi Truck, Cynt-Sational Eats, and Unity Catering.

Wednesday features Chick A Dee, The Great Greek, Buffy’s Mexicasian Grill, Stix & Stone, The Rolling Stoves, and Unity Catering.

Thursday features Detroit’s Original Seafood Truck, Sonny’s Hamburgers, Buffy’s Mexicasian Grill, Curbside Eatery, Poke Ur Way, and Smoke Ring.

Friday features Detroit’s Original Seafood Truck, Los Dos Amigos Taco Truck, NuSól Food Buggy, and The Main Ingredient.