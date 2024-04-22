Side Hustle Lounge opens in downtown Detroit just in time for the NFL Draft

Earlier this year, Detroit’s Mootz Pizzeria + Bar announced a big expansion with the opening of its new cocktail lounge “Bar Mootz.” Ahead of this week’s NFL Draft, the new space is now open, but with a different name.

Dubbed “Side Hustle Lounge,” the new space offers a menu of cocktails and small plates with Italian and Latin influences, curated by executive chef Angela Georges. Food items include flatbreads, sautéed shrimp, beef empanadas, and charcuterie boards.

“Our menu reflects a fusion of bold spices, fresh ingredients, and a nod to rich culinary traditions,” Georges said in a press release. “Each dish and cocktail is designed to take our guests on a memorable and flavorful journey, where we aim to create a lasting impression.”

The venue, designed by Northville-based architect Carmine Martone and constructed by St. Clair Shores-based Columbia Construction, offers a mid-century modern vibe with art by Detroit muralist Ghostbeard. The 4,000-square-foot space seats up to 60 guests with an 11-seat bar, a 25-seat lounge, and a 24-seat outdoor patio.

“Side Hustle Lounge fills an exciting niche in today’s vibrant Detroit dining scene, enhancing the offerings of our neighboring establishments while building upon the experience we’ve cultivated at Mootz,” Lisa Walters, operating partner of Side Hustle Lounge and Mootz Pizzeria + Bar, said. “Our new venue promises to infuse a fresh energy into Detroit’s culinary landscape, conveniently located within walking distance of some of the city’s most iconic venues and destinations.”

Side Hustle Lounge is now accepting reservations for private events. Hours of operation are from 4 p.m.-12 a.m. every day.

More information is available at mootzpizzeria.com or follow @sidehustledetroit on Instagram.