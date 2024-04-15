Bombshell Treat Bar readies to open in Berkley

Berkley’s Bombshell Treat Bar is almost ready to open for business.

The new ice cream spot plans a grand opening at noon on Friday, April 19.

It’s located at 2688 Coolidge Hwy.

“Opening a reimagined ice cream store has been a dream of mine,” says owner Jill Kasle. “Ice cream has a way of always making people smile. It is also a surefire way to bring a community together. We’re so thankful for the support we’ve received over the last few years of pop-ups and private catering. We can’t wait to offer our homespun ice cream and treats in this new capacity. The city of Berkley has been so kind, welcoming and supportive — we’re so thrilled that our journey has landed in this part of town.”

click to enlarge Shelby Dubin Bombshell Treat Bar serves dipped ice cream bars.

The 2,200-square foot space will offer soft serve ice cream, dipped bars, floats, hot pretzels, grab-n-go “packed pints,” ice cream cakes, salt and pepper caramel corn, novelty candy, and other sweet treats.

Owned and operated by Kasle and her husband Matt, the business got its start as an ice cream cart in 2020.

The brick and mortar location features a mural by the Motown Sign Co. saying “Life is Sweeter in Berkley,” while the space was designed by McIntosh Poris Architects and Unsold Studio.

The business will be open six days a week, from noon-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and noon-7 p.m. on Sunday.