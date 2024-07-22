  1. News & Views
Detroit has some of the ‘riskiest’ drivers in the U.S., according to Allstate

Grand Rapids was the only other Michigan city on the list, and is ranked even lower

Jul 22, 2024 at 12:53 pm
Detroit has some of the worst drivers in the U.S., a study has found.
Apparently the Motor City is home to some of the country’s lousiest drivers.

While not at the very bottom, Detroit was recently ranked 85th out of 100 major U.S. cities based on driving behaviors in a study conducted by Allstate.

Honolulu, Hawaii had the safest driving behavior overall, followed by Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, and Virginia Beach. On the other end of the spectrum, Albuquerque, New Mexico had the riskiest drivers.

Rankings were determined by metrics such as hard braking, high speeds, and phone usage while driving.

Grand Rapids, the only other Michigan city on the list, ranked even worse than Detroit, at 92nd.

The biggest factors contributing to Detroit’s ranking were hard braking and speeding, whereas Grand Rapids has a very high speeding rank. However, Detroit did rank relatively high for minimal phone usage while driving.

Still, we should do better and drive safer.

