Detroit brunch spot See You Tomorrow is finally opening

After several delays, the fast-casual spot is opening Nov. 1 with a no-frills menu

By on Mon, Oct 31, 2022 at 2:16 pm

click to enlarge Who are you and what makes you think you'll see us tomorrow? - Randiah Camille Green
Randiah Camille Green
Who are you and what makes you think you'll see us tomorrow?

For the past three years, a glowing “See You Tomorrow” sign has enticed passersby on Woodward Avenue in Detroit’s New Center neighborhood.

We’d always drive by and wonder who are you, and what makes you think you’ll see us tomorrow? It turns out it's a fast-casual brunch cafe, and after several delays, See You Tomorrow is finally opening on Nov. 1.

Egg scrambles, chicken and waffles, salmon croquettes, salads, sandwiches, and rotating soups make up its no-frills menu.

“It’s a soul-warming food concept,” says See You Tomorrow general manager Suzette Daye. “There was a need for a fast-casual breakfast place in the area so that’s how the idea came about. We wanted to make it simple and not anything outrageous so people can pick up some breakfast while they’re going to work or school.”

Daye says See You Tomorrow aims to offer some slightly healthier options like breakfast potatoes and chicken wings that are broiled instead of fried. The menu also has vegetarian options like a veggie scramble (though vegans are pretty much out of luck).

The buzz around See You Tomorrow began when the restaurant was awarded a Motor City Match grant to rent the space in 2018. The opening has been delayed three times: originally it was to open in July of 2022 but got pushed back to September, then October, and now Nov. 1 is the “forreal, forreal” opening date.

“The number one delay was COVID and after that finding workers wasn’t easy,” Daye says. “It was just one thing after another, especially when you get into remodeling these older buildings, there’s always something extra you’re gonna find. You have a plan but guess what, it’s gonna take an additional month because there’s something else you have to fix. We also wanted to make sure we had a good team in place.”

The space can technically accommodate around 30 people, but it’s a tight squeeze in the former gas station with just a few tables and chairs. Daye says they’re planning for mostly carryout orders with some grab-and-go sandwiches and salads also on offer.

Inside, the restaurant features a mural of a blazing phoenix by local artist Cameron Jenkins (aka Camflage).

“The phoenix represents strength and rebirth and redemption, which reminds us every day that we have a purpose and can achieve our goals,” Daye says. “This has been a dream and it’s finally happening. It took longer than we wanted, but we are finally achieving it.”

See You Tomorrow also has a liquor license and hopes to eventually offer a boozy brunch and an outdoor patio in the spring. A building expansion is planned for much later once the restaurant gets its bearings.

“We’re gonna have a Sunday brunch so I’m sure we’re gonna have mimosas and all that stuff, but as we open and are tweaking things we want to make sure everything is perfect with our food and service first,” Daye says. “The first few months are gonna be seeing what people ask us for and figuring out what we need to change.”

For now, the “Q-Line Scramble” with turkey sausage, spinach, swiss cheese, and sundried tomatoes, and "Kale Quinoa Toss" are menu highlights. Breakfast will be served on Tuesdays through Sundays from 8-11 a.m. and brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The restaurant is closed Mondays.

See You Tomorrow is located at 7740 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Food & Drink Slideshows

Starters Bar & Grille 25242 Evergreen Rd., Southfield; 248-281-4538; startersdetroit.com A long-standing Detroit favorite that has opened additional locations, Starters opened its Southfield location after having to close the Dearborn outpost in Fairlane Mall during the pandemic. You can get all of your Starters favorites here like lamb chops, steak bites, and fried catfish.

25 strip mall restaurants worth trying in the Detroit area
Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
Bronx Bar 4476 2nd Ave., Detroit; 313-832-8464 An archetypal dive bar with pool tables and jukeboxes that serves burgers, fried bologna sandwiches, mozzarella sticks, and more until 11 p.m. daily.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall

