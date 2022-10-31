Detroit brunch spot See You Tomorrow is finally opening

click to enlarge
Randiah Camille Green
Who are you and what makes you think you'll see us tomorrow?
For the past three years, a glowing “See You Tomorrow” sign has enticed passersby on Woodward Avenue in Detroit’s New Center neighborhood.
We’d always drive by and wonder who are you, and what makes you think you’ll see us tomorrow? It turns out it's a fast-casual brunch cafe, and after several delays, See You Tomorrow
is finally opening on Nov. 1.
Egg scrambles, chicken and waffles, salmon croquettes, salads, sandwiches, and rotating soups make up its no-frills menu.
“It’s a soul-warming food concept,” says See You Tomorrow general manager Suzette Daye. “There was a need for a fast-casual breakfast place in the area so that’s how the idea came about. We wanted to make it simple and not anything outrageous so people can pick up some breakfast while they’re going to work or school.”
Daye says See You Tomorrow aims to offer some slightly healthier options like breakfast potatoes and chicken wings that are broiled instead of fried. The menu also has vegetarian options like a veggie scramble (though vegans are pretty much out of luck).
The buzz around See You Tomorrow began when the restaurant was awarded a Motor City Match grant
to rent the space in 2018. The opening has been delayed three times: originally it was to open in July of 2022 but got pushed back to September, then October, and now Nov. 1 is the “forreal, forreal” opening date.
“The number one delay was COVID and after that finding workers wasn’t easy,” Daye says. “It was just one thing after another, especially when you get into remodeling these older buildings, there’s always something extra you’re gonna find. You have a plan but guess what, it’s gonna take an additional month because there’s something else you have to fix. We also wanted to make sure we had a good team in place.”
The space can technically accommodate around 30 people, but it’s a tight squeeze in the former gas station with just a few tables and chairs. Daye says they’re planning for mostly carryout orders with some grab-and-go sandwiches and salads also on offer.
Inside, the restaurant features a mural of a blazing phoenix by local artist Cameron Jenkins (aka Camflage).
“The phoenix represents strength and rebirth and redemption, which reminds us every day that we have a purpose and can achieve our goals,” Daye says. “This has been a dream and it’s finally happening. It took longer than we wanted, but we are finally achieving it.”
See You Tomorrow also has a liquor license and hopes to eventually offer a boozy brunch and an outdoor patio in the spring. A building expansion is planned for much later once the restaurant gets its bearings.
“We’re gonna have a Sunday brunch so I’m sure we’re gonna have mimosas and all that stuff, but as we open and are tweaking things we want to make sure everything is perfect with our food and service first,” Daye says. “The first few months are gonna be seeing what people ask us for and figuring out what we need to change.”
For now, the “Q-Line Scramble” with turkey sausage, spinach, swiss cheese, and sundried tomatoes, and "Kale Quinoa Toss" are menu highlights. Breakfast will be served on Tuesdays through Sundays from 8-11 a.m. and brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The restaurant is closed Mondays.
See You Tomorrow is located at 7740 Woodward Ave., Detroit.
