Pink Panties and Detroit-themed Nike Air Jordans: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

Here’s what our readers were interested in this week

By on Sat, Oct 8, 2022 at 8:59 am

click to enlarge The Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 is designed in earth tones, with insoles featuring a map of Michigan cities. - Kahn Santori Davison
Kahn Santori Davison
The Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 is designed in earth tones, with insoles featuring a map of Michigan cities.

We like weed and apparently our readers do, too. One of the stories our readers clicked on the most this week was about a local pizza company that delivers elevated pizzas right to your doorstep.

Our readers were most interested in a Tudor Dixon campaign ad that was so bad it was great comedy. And the upcoming release of a limited edition Detroit-themed Air Jordan 2 seemed to have also gotten our readers' attention this week.

All of that and a little more. Here are our top stories of the week:

10. "Police respond to ‘active shooting scene’ at hotel in Dearborn"

9. "New restaurant Symposia opens in Detroit’s Greektown"

8. "Consumer advisory issued for produce from Michigan farm using ‘raw human waste’ as fertilizer"

7. "Michigan election worker charged with tampering with primary election equipment"

6. "Moratorium proposed on new cannabis grower licenses to address plummeting prices in Michigan"

5. "Attorneys from Grand Rapids helped ‘The Onion’ create quite possibly the funniest legal document of all time"

4. "Detroit’s first themed Nike Air Jordan release solidifies its place in sneaker culture"

3. "New Detroit homeowner hit with $5,200 bill for water she didn’t use"

2. "Detroit’s Pink Panties Pizza delivers weed-infused pies that will knock you on your ass"

1. "New Tudor Dixon ad could be an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad"

About The Author

Alex Washington

Alex Washington
