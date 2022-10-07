Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

12th Starbucks store in Michigan votes to unionize as coffee workers to continue to organize

Of the 14 Starbucks stores that voted to unionize in Michigan so far, only two voted against it

By on Fri, Oct 7, 2022 at 3:26 pm

click to enlarge A dozen Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
A dozen Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize.

A Starbucks store in Bloomfield Township voted to form a union Friday, becoming the 12th Starbucks store in Michigan to do so.

Baristas at the 6420 Telegraph Rd. store voted 7-2 in favor of unionizing, joining the growing labor movement sweeping across the country.

“We are so proud of our partners for working hard to make this historic moment happen,” the Bloomfield Township workers said in a statement. “We are looking forward to taking the necessary steps to make our store a better and more democratic workplace. This process hasn’t been easy, but we are excited for the future of Maple and Telegraph as a unionized Starbucks!”

Since December, at least 247 Starbucks stores in 35 states have voted to unionize, according to A More Perfect Union, a nonprofit that tracks labor unions. Only 54 stores have lost an election to unionize.

Baristas are asking for better wages, benefits, and working conditions.

Michigan joined the movement in May, when Starbucks workers at 2480 Burton St. in Grand Rapids voted in favor of forming a union, 15-3.

On June 7, four Starbucks stores in Ann Arbor voted to unionize. One Ann Arbor store voted against it.

Two days later, four more Starbucks stores in Clinton Township, Lansing, Flint, and East Lansing voted to form a union. A store in Grand Blanc voted not to unionize.

On June 17, a Starbucks store in Ypsilanti voted to unionize.

Workers voted to join a union at a Starbucks in Mount Pleasant on Sept. 12.

The labor movement has grown beyond Starbucks. In Detroit, employees at Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. went on strike in February as part of a move to unionize. In August, the workers withdrew from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

New Detroit homeowner hit with $5,200 bill for water she didn’t use

By Steve Neavling

"The Spirit of Detroit" statue in downtown Detroit.

New Tudor Dixon ad could be an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad

By Steve Neavling

A screenshot from an ad supporting Tudor Dixon for governor.

Police respond to ‘active shooting scene’ at hotel in Dearborn

By Steve Neavling

An active shooting was reported in Dearborn.

Tudor Dixon claims ‘Antifa’ vandalized Lansing Trump supporters’ property

By Lee DeVito

Graffiti allegedly created by "Antifa" in Lansing.

Also in News & Views

Tudor Dixon claims ‘Antifa’ vandalized Lansing Trump supporters’ property

By Lee DeVito

Graffiti allegedly created by "Antifa" in Lansing.

Are Republicans giving up on Democracy?

By Abdul El-Sayed

Former President Donald Trump at a previous campaign stop in Michigan.

Savage Love: I’m tired of being treated like a gay Black fantasy come to life

By Dan Savage

Woke hurricane

By Clay Jones

Woke Hurricane
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us