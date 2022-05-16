Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Grand Rapids Starbucks is first to unionize in Michigan as labor movement gains steam

An additional 11 Starbucks stores in Michigan plan to vote on unionizing in the coming months

By on Mon, May 16, 2022 at 12:09 pm

click to enlarge More Starbucks workers in Michigan are joining the unionization wave. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
More Starbucks workers in Michigan are joining the unionization wave.

A Starbucks store in Grand Rapids has become the first in the state to vote to unionize as the labor movement continues to gain momentum nationwide.

Employees at the store at 2480 Burton Street voted 15-3 to unionize Friday.

In a letter earlier this year to Starbuck’s then-president and CEO Kevin Johnson, employees complained of insufficient pay, bad equipment, and minimal COVID-19 protections.

An additional 11 stores in Michigan plan to hold votes to unionize in the coming months.

So far, more than 60 Starbucks in 19 states have unionized as coffee workers push for more rights.

In Detroit, employees at Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. went on strike in February and are moving to unionize.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

Trending

‘Ghetto’ remark by Flint city councilwoman prompts ‘thorough’ investigation by school where she teaches

By Steve Neavling

City of Flint.

Mike Tyson takes a bite out of the cannabis industry and a giant bear slide is coming to Detroit: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Mike Tyson takes a bite out of the cannabis industry and a giant bear slide is coming to Detroit: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

CDC recommends wearing a mask in metro Detroit as COVID-19 rates climb

By Randiah Camille Green

You might want to mask up again indoors, according to the CDC.

Inside Michigan’s battle to protect the right to abortion

By Steve Neavling, Lee DeVito and Randiah Camille Green

Inside Michigan’s battle to protect the right to abortion

Also in News & Views

Mike Tyson takes a bite out of the cannabis industry and a giant bear slide is coming to Detroit: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Mike Tyson takes a bite out of the cannabis industry and a giant bear slide is coming to Detroit: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

‘Ghetto’ remark by Flint city councilwoman prompts ‘thorough’ investigation by school where she teaches

By Steve Neavling

City of Flint.

Bills seek to subject Detroit Zoo and DIA to Open Meetings Act and FOIA

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

"The Thinker" sculpture by Auguste Rodin ponders outside the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Nike is suing Detroit’s StockX, says it purchased counterfeit shoes on the platform

By Lee DeVito

Nike is suing Detroit’s StockX, says it purchased counterfeit shoes on the platform (2)
More

Digital Issue

May 11, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us