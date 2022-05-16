Grand Rapids Starbucks is first to unionize in Michigan as labor movement gains steam

click to enlarge
More Starbucks workers in Michigan are joining the unionization wave.
A Starbucks store in Grand Rapids has become the first in the state to vote to unionize as the labor movement continues to gain momentum nationwide.
Employees at the store at 2480 Burton Street voted 15-3 to unionize Friday.
In a letter
earlier this year to Starbuck’s then-president and CEO Kevin Johnson, employees complained of insufficient pay, bad equipment, and minimal COVID-19 protections.
An additional 11 stores
in Michigan plan to hold votes to unionize in the coming months.
So far, more than 60 Starbucks
in 19 states have unionized as coffee workers push for more rights.
In Detroit, employees at Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co.
went on strike in February and are moving to unionize.
