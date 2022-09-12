Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

11th Starbucks store in Michigan votes to unionize as coffee workers continue to organize

Of the 13 Starbucks stores that voted to unionize in Michigan so far, only two voted against it

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 5:12 pm

click to enlarge Eleven Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Eleven Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize.

A Starbucks store in Mount Pleasant voted overwhelmingly to form a union on Monday, becoming the 11th Starbucks store in Michigan to so.

Baristas at the 5655 E. Pickard Rd. store voted 10-1 in favor of unionizing, joining a growing labor movement sweeping across the country.

“This union win is a show of the care we have for one another, and we are committed to protecting each other,” the Mount Pleasant workers said in a statement. “We stand together strong, and as a united front because we believe by working in partnership with one another, we can secure a safer, healthier, and happier work environment.”

Since December, at least 235 Starbucks stores in 33 states have voted to unionize, according to A More Perfect Union, a nonprofit that tracks labor unions.

Baristas are asking for better wages, benefits, and working conditions.

Michigan joined the movement in May, when Starbucks workers at 2480 Burton St. in Grand Rapids voted in favor of forming a union, 15-3.

On June 7, four Starbucks stores in Ann Arbor voted to unionize. One Ann Arbor store voted against it.

Two days later, four more Starbucks stores in Clinton Township, Lansing, Flint, and East Lansing voted to form a union. A store in Grand Blanc voted not to unionize.

On June 17, a Starbucks store in Ypsilanti voted to unionize.

The labor movement has grown beyond Starbucks. In Detroit, employees at Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. went on strike in February as part of a move to unionize. In August, the workers withdrew from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Food & Drink Slideshows

Pahl's Pumpkin Patch 11168 M-37, Buckley; 231-269-4400; pahlspumpkinpatch.com Keeping it simple — and simply orange—is Pahl's Pumpkin Patch, which offers a u-pick patch for all your pumpkin needs, as well as a corn maze, doughnuts, cider, and gourds. Pahl's opens for the season on September 18.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
Chef Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331 Akin to a Sloppy Joe, the Boogaloo Sandwich was a creation of Detroit&#146;s former Brothers Bar-B-Que, which closed sometime in the &#146;90s. In 2007, Greg Beard opened Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall in Brothers&#146;s former Northwest Detroit location, and revived the Boogaloo due to popular demand. Beard&#146;s version is dubbed the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich, after Detroit songwriter Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind, and Fire&#146;s hit "Boogie Wonderland."

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

