Police respond to ‘active shooting scene’ at hotel in Dearborn

click to enlarge
Shutterstock
An active shooting was reported in Dearborn.
Police have surrounded a hotel in Dearborn on Thursday afternoon due to an “active shooting scene.”
“There are still shots being fired by the suspect,” Michigan State Police tweeted shortly after 2 p.m. "Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel. Please stay away from the area as this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public."
Gun shots rang out at a Hampton Inn at 22323 Michigan Ave.
At least one person is dead, Fox 2 Detroit reports
.
As of 2:50 p.m., the gunman was barricaded inside the hotel.
The city of Dearborn urged people to stay away from the hotel.
“We have an active police situation at the Hampton Inn in West Dearborn,” the city tweeted. “PLEASE AVOID the area of Michigan Avenue between Military and Monroe.” Check back for updates.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.