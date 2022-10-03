Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

New Tudor Dixon ad could be an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad

The Republican has struggled to pay for her own TV ads — and it shows

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 4:48 pm

click to enlarge A screenshot from an ad supporting Tudor Dixon for governor. - Gratiot County Republicans
Gratiot County Republicans
A screenshot from an ad supporting Tudor Dixon for governor.

A new Tudor Dixon ad is so cringe-worthy that we had to double check to make sure it wasn’t a parody.

The video features a group of leather-clad bikers complaining about COVID-19 restrictions, rising gas prices, and abortion rights.

“Hey, have you seen the TV ads with the governor talking about the great things she’s done in Michigan?” a man wearing a bandana asks at the start of the video.

“She’s a liar,” a woman responds. “Whitmer can say what she wants, but we live here. Just look around, man.”

The video is dubbed with emotional orchestral music, and the acting is awful.

Another biker complains, “Our schools were closed for almost two years.”

(It should be noted that local school boards, not Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, were tasked with deciding whether to close schools to protect children from COVID-19.)

“Speaking of kids,” another biker says, “Whitmer says she’s going to work like hell to keep killing babies.”

One of the bikers chimes in, “OK, OK, I’m voting for the other chick. What’s her name?”

They all responded, “Tudor Dixon.”

Dixon, a Republican running against Whitmer, is down double-digits in recent polls.

She tweeted the video Monday, and the response was not positive.


“Tudor Dixon is not a serious person and calling her campaign shitty and amateurish is an insult to shitty amateur campaigns,” tweeted Jeff Timmer, former head of the Michigan Republican Party who is now supporting the Democrats.

Former NBA player Rex Chapman responded, “This makes all of you look ridiculous. And you posted it.”

Greg Gabrielese responded, “Relying on a geriatric biker gang to do your ads? And really, they look uncomfortable in those clothes. Sad.”

The ad was funded by the Gratiot County Republicans.

Dixon has struggled to pay for her own TV ads. As of last month, her campaign spent about $924,000 on ads, while Whitmer and the Democratic groups supporting her spent $16.5 million, according to AdImpact, an ad-tracking firm.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Activists are calling on Wayne State University to demand its vendors stop donating to political extremists

By Steve Neavling

Wayne State University in Detroit.

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is considered the best spot for fall colors in the country — and we’re not surprised

By Randiah Camille Green

The upper Tahquamenon Falls in all its autumn glory.

Opinion: Detroit is at a crossroads about safety and surveillance, City Council must choose the right path

By Rae Baker and Peter Blackmer

Opinion: Detroit is at a crossroads about safety and surveillance, City Council must choose the right path

Michigan election worker charged with tampering with primary election equipment

By Steve Neavling

A Michigan man is accused of tampering with the August primary election in Gaines Township in Kent County.

Also in News & Views

Opinion: Detroit is at a crossroads about safety and surveillance, City Council must choose the right path

By Rae Baker and Peter Blackmer

Opinion: Detroit is at a crossroads about safety and surveillance, City Council must choose the right path

Activists are calling on Wayne State University to demand its vendors stop donating to political extremists

By Steve Neavling

Wayne State University in Detroit.

Iran’s regime must be held accountable — by Iranians themselves

By Abdul El-Sayed

Organic uprisings following the murder of Mahsa Amini in police custody threaten the regime. But foreign interference won’t help their movement — instead, it could throttle it.

Detroiter starts nonprofit A Girl Like Me to help other teen moms

By Darlene A. White

A Girl Like Me provides young mothers with items to help them raise their baby.
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us