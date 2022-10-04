Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Consumer advisory issued for produce from Michigan farm using ‘raw human waste’ as fertilizer

Michigan Department of Agriculture warns not to eat products from Kuntry Gardens due to possible health risks

By on Tue, Oct 4, 2022 at 10:57 am

click to enlarge The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is advising consumers not to eat any products from Kuntry Gardens. - kazoka/ Shutterstock
kazoka/ Shutterstock
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is advising consumers not to eat any products from Kuntry Gardens.

A consumer advisory warning has been issued for produce from Michigan-based Kuntry Gardens, which the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) says was found using "raw, untreated human waste" as fertilizer on its farm in Homer.

The department is now advising consumers not to eat any of the farm’s products, and impacted produce has been seized from the farm.

The use of human poop for growing commodities intended for human consumption is a violation of Michigan law.

While the department says no illnesses from eating Kuntry Garden products have been reported, MDARD urges anyone experiencing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, jaundice, fever, abdominal cramps, loss of appetite, weakness, headache, or other symptoms of foodborne illness to seek medical attention.

Kuntry Gardens produce is known to have been sold at Busch’s Fresh Food Market stores located in Ann Arbor, Brighton, Canton, Clinton, Dexter, Farmington Hills, Livonia, Novi, Pinckney, Plymouth-Northville, Rochester Hills, Saline, South Lyon, Tecumseh, and West Bloomfield.

MDARD recommends that anyone who may have purchased Kuntry Gardens products contact the farm or facility where they bought them for disposal instructions and a refund.

Consumers can also contact MDARD at 800-293-3939 with additional questions or concerns. More information is available at michigan.gov/mdard.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

New Tudor Dixon ad could be an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad

By Steve Neavling

A screenshot from an ad supporting Tudor Dixon for governor.

Opinion: Detroit is at a crossroads about safety and surveillance, City Council must choose the right path

By Rae Baker and Peter Blackmer

Opinion: Detroit is at a crossroads about safety and surveillance, City Council must choose the right path

Activists are calling on Wayne State University to demand its vendors stop donating to political extremists

By Steve Neavling

Wayne State University in Detroit.

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is considered the best spot for fall colors in the country — and we’re not surprised

By Randiah Camille Green

The upper Tahquamenon Falls in all its autumn glory.

Also in News & Views

New Tudor Dixon ad could be an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad

By Steve Neavling

A screenshot from an ad supporting Tudor Dixon for governor.

Opinion: Detroit is at a crossroads about safety and surveillance, City Council must choose the right path

By Rae Baker and Peter Blackmer

Opinion: Detroit is at a crossroads about safety and surveillance, City Council must choose the right path

Activists are calling on Wayne State University to demand its vendors stop donating to political extremists

By Steve Neavling

Wayne State University in Detroit.

Iran’s regime must be held accountable — by Iranians themselves

By Abdul El-Sayed

Organic uprisings following the murder of Mahsa Amini in police custody threaten the regime. But foreign interference won’t help their movement — instead, it could throttle it.
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us