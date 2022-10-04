Consumer advisory issued for produce from Michigan farm using ‘raw human waste’ as fertilizer

click to enlarge
kazoka/ Shutterstock
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is advising consumers not to eat any products from Kuntry Gardens.
A consumer advisory warning
has been issued for produce from Michigan-based Kuntry Gardens, which the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) says was found using "raw, untreated human waste" as fertilizer on its farm in Homer.
The department is now advising consumers not to eat any of the farm’s products, and impacted produce has been seized from the farm.
The use of human poop for growing commodities intended for human consumption is a violation of Michigan law.
While the department says no illnesses from eating Kuntry Garden products have been reported, MDARD urges anyone experiencing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, jaundice, fever, abdominal cramps, loss of appetite, weakness, headache, or other symptoms of foodborne illness to seek medical attention.
Kuntry Gardens produce is known to have been sold at Busch’s Fresh Food Market stores located in Ann Arbor, Brighton, Canton, Clinton, Dexter, Farmington Hills, Livonia, Novi, Pinckney, Plymouth-Northville, Rochester Hills, Saline, South Lyon, Tecumseh, and West Bloomfield.
MDARD recommends that anyone who may have purchased Kuntry Gardens products contact the farm or facility where they bought them for disposal instructions and a refund.
Consumers can also contact MDARD at 800-293-3939 with additional questions or concerns. More information is available at michigan.gov/mdard
.
