Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Michigan election worker charged with tampering with primary election equipment

This is at least the second investigation into election tampering in Michigan as Trumpers peddle lies about election fraud

By on Thu, Sep 29, 2022 at 12:32 pm

click to enlarge A Michigan man is accused of tampering with the August primary election in Gaines Township in Kent County. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
A Michigan man is accused of tampering with the August primary election in Gaines Township in Kent County.

An election worker in Michigan has been charged with two felonies for allegedly using a flash drive to gain illegal access to a voting machine.

James Donald Holkeboer is accused of inserting a USB drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration during the Aug. 2 primary election in Gaines Township in Kent County.

"This incident is extremely egregious and incredibly alarming,” Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said in a statement. “Not only is it a violation of Michigan law, but it is a violation of public trust and of the oath all election workers are required to take.”

A witness spotted Holkeboer inserting a USB drive into the Electronic Poll Book, the computer used to administer elections. It contains voter registration data.

He was charged with falsifying election records and using a computer to commit a crime.

It wasn’t immediately clear what Holkeboer was trying to achieve, but Lyons said the poll book is not connected to the internet or any tabulation equipment, so he did not impact the outcome of the election.

“The breach of the Electronic Poll book could not – and did not – allow any access to voting machines, ballots, or election results, and it could not have affected the outcome of the election itself," Lyons said. "The willful violation occurred after the files in the Electronic Poll Book were saved to the precinct’s authorized, encrypted system devices, and that system device was placed in a certified, sealed container, per standard procedure.”

Still, Lyons said she plans to conduct a post-election audit of the precinct where the tampering occurred “to reaffirm the results and reassure the voters.”

This is at least the second investigation into election tampering in Michigan.

Last month, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel requested the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate alleged election breaches by her opponent Matthew DePerno and others, including state Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City.

On Thursday, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said the latest case illustrates that people who tamper with elections will be caught.

“Please know that what you are being told to do, directed by election deniers and conspiracy believers, have real-world consequences,” Byrum tweeted. “Clerks are charged with executing safe and secure elections and that is exactly what we will do.” ;

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Debbie Dingell claims Trump prank called her in new book

By Lee DeVito

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell addresses the Women's March in Ann Arbor on January 21, 2017.

Michigan body builder pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Jan. 6 insurrection

By Steve Neavling

Smoke rises after police used pepper spray against Pro-Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

Detroit’s QLine streetcars wrapped in Van Gogh art to promote DIA’s new exhibit

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s QLine streetcars wrapped in Van Gogh art to promote DIA’s new exhibit

Detroit councilman slams colleagues for postponing vote on ShotSpotter technology

By Steve Neavling

Detroit councilman slams colleagues for postponing vote on ShotSpotter technology

Also in News & Views

What happens if Republicans reclaim the U.S. House in November?

By Jeffrey C. Billman

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy with Donald Trump in 2019.

Michigan body builder pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Jan. 6 insurrection

By Steve Neavling

Smoke rises after police used pepper spray against Pro-Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

Detroit’s QLine streetcars wrapped in Van Gogh art to promote DIA’s new exhibit

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s QLine streetcars wrapped in Van Gogh art to promote DIA’s new exhibit

Savage Love: My wife wants an open marriage in theory, but seems to be against it in practice

By Dan Savage

More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us