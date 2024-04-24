  1. News & Views
Michigan Central Station is hiring ‘ambassadors’ to welcome guests

The long-abandoned Detroit icon is almost ready to reopen to the public

By
Apr 24, 2024 at 11:36 am
Michigan Central Station has seen a $750 million renovation.
Michigan Central Station has seen a $750 million renovation. Stephen McGee
After nearly 40 years and a massive makeover, Detroit’s Michigan Central Station will soon reopen.

Michigan Central says it plans to hire 60 part-time “ambassadors” to welcome visitors to the renovated site at events this spring and summer.

It will host two job fairs for Detroiters to learn more about the opportunities: from 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 29 at Newlab at Michigan Central (2050 Fifteenth St., Detroit) and at the Detroit at Work Job Fair from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel (5801 Southfield Fwy, Detroit).

The positions pay $20 an hour.

“The reopening of this iconic landmark is nearly here, and we want to have Detroiters join our team in welcoming visitors back to the Station for the first time in decades,” said Cornetta Lane-Smith, director of community engagement at Michigan Central.

Following Ford Motor Co.’s 2018 purchase of the former train station, Michigan Central has seen more than $750 million in renovations. In addition to Ford’s offices, the 30-acre campus will also host a number of other businesses and retailers.

First opened in 1914, Michigan Central was a major train station until service ended in 1988. In the ensuing decades, it became a symbol of Detroit’s decay and a destination for urban spelunkers.

Now, it’s a symbol of the city’s rebirth.

More information is available at michigancentral.com.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

