Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Michigan body builder pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Jan. 6 insurrection

Logan Barnhart faces up to 20 years for assaulting multiple officers.

By on Thu, Sep 29, 2022 at 10:41 am

click to enlarge The FBI used this photo of Logan Barnhart in an attempt to identify him. - FBI
FBI
The FBI used this photo of Logan Barnhart in an attempt to identify him.

A Michigan body builder who posed for romance novels pleaded guilty to dragging an officer down the steps of the U.S. Capitol before using the base of a flagpole to assault other officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Logan Barnhart, 41, of Holt, admitted he was part of a mob that assaulted officers at the archway leading to the building.

Barnhart climbed over a banister to reach the steps, where he grabbed an officer by the neck of his ballistic vest and dragged him down the steps and into the crowd, where other rioters beat the officer with weapons, including a flagpole and baton.

The officer was injured in the attack.

Several minutes later, as rioters were slamming riot shields into the line of police officers, Barnhart pushed the Trump supporters from behind to propel them toward the cops. He then struck officers with the base of a flagpole.

Barnhart was arrested in Lansing on Aug. 17, 2021.

The FBI had been trying to identify Barnhart for months.

With a photo of Barnhart, Sedition Hunters, online sleuths who team up to help identify insurrectionists, helped track him down using a facial recognition website. They found Barnhart on Instagram, bodybuilding websites, and even on the covers of several romance novels.

After the riot, Barnhart didn’t go into hiding. He often posted videos and photos on Instagram, mocking the FBI and Black Lives Matter and suggesting the insurrection was part of a deep state conspiracy theory.

Barnhart faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 9. Since the riot, more than 870 people have been arrested for their role in the insurrection. Of those, more than 265 were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Debbie Dingell claims Trump prank called her in new book

By Lee DeVito

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell addresses the Women's March in Ann Arbor on January 21, 2017.

Detroit’s QLine streetcars wrapped in Van Gogh art to promote DIA’s new exhibit

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s QLine streetcars wrapped in Van Gogh art to promote DIA’s new exhibit

Detroit councilman slams colleagues for postponing vote on ShotSpotter technology

By Steve Neavling

Detroit councilman slams colleagues for postponing vote on ShotSpotter technology

Savage Love: My wife wants an open marriage in theory, but seems to be against it in practice

By Dan Savage

Also in News & Views

Detroit’s QLine streetcars wrapped in Van Gogh art to promote DIA’s new exhibit

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s QLine streetcars wrapped in Van Gogh art to promote DIA’s new exhibit

Debbie Dingell claims Trump prank called her in new book

By Lee DeVito

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell addresses the Women's March in Ann Arbor on January 21, 2017.

Savage Love: My wife wants an open marriage in theory, but seems to be against it in practice

By Dan Savage

The Amazing Trumpkin

By Tom Tomorrow

The Amazing Trumpkin
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us