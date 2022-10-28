Goodbye to Detroit’s vegan coney dogs and hello to hip-hop-infused yoga: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

click to enlarge
Tom Perkins
Chili Mustard Onions in Brush Park.
Detroit's favorite vegan coney island, Chili Mustard Onions, announced that it would be closing for good — and our readers were interested in the details. It seems our readers also might be looking for peace these days as many were interested in our story about Trap Yoga, a yoga class with a hip-hop edge.
With the upcoming elections, our readers were certainly interested in what Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said on her right-wing TV show, as well as information on the voting rights initiative.
All of that and a little more. Here are our top stories of the week:
10. "
9. "
8. "
7. "
6. "
5. "
4. "
3. "
2. "
1. "