Rapper Berner is opening a Grand Rapids Cookies cannabis dispensary

The 3,000-square-foot flagship, a partnership with Ferndale-based NOXX, will offer the largest selection of Cookies products in the state

By on Tue, Oct 18, 2022 at 1:15 pm

click to enlarge A rendering of the new 3,000-square-foot Cookies dispensary slated to open in Grand Rapids. - Courtesy of Cookies
Courtesy of Cookies
A rendering of the new 3,000-square-foot Cookies dispensary slated to open in Grand Rapids.

California rapper Berner is opening a fourth Cookies-branded dispensary in Michigan, which he has called one of his favorite cannabis markets in the U.S.

Slated to open in late November, the new Cookies joins others locations in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Kalamazoo, though the 3,000-square-foot Grand Rapids location will offer the widest selection of products in the state, the company says.

“Michigan is one of my favorite cannabis markets in the country because of the community’s appreciation for high-quality herb and hash,” said Berner, Cookies co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “Our Michigan customers are loyal and they can expect an evolving menu that will spoil the lungs of smokers and connoisseurs.”

The store will be located at 1234 Plainfield St., Grand Rapids, through a partnership with Ferndale-based NOXX.

“Cookies is one of the most well-respected cannabis brands in the world and NOXX is proud to bring the largest selection of Cookies’ proprietary genetics and world-class products to Grand Rapids,” NOXX CEO and founder Tommy Nafso said in a statement. “NOXX is brewing something special in Michigan and this partnership with Cookies drastically increases access to top-shelf cannabis in Grand Rapids’ thriving cannabis community.”

The store will offer Cookies’ eponymous products, including its Lemonnade, Runtz, Powerzzzup Genetics, Minntz, and Grandiflora product lines.

The Cookies stores are also known for their branded streetwear, and the company says the Grand Rapids store will have an apparel line unique to Grand Rapids.

As part of its commitment to racial justice, the company says it will hire a minimum of 25% of employees for for the store from Grand Rapids Neighborhoods of Focus, 17 census tracts that the city has determined suffer as a result of systemic and historic inequities.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
