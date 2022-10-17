Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

You can meet Mike Tyson when he tours a few Michigan dispensaries this week

The heavyweight champ will be stopping by Ferndale and Madison Heights before a private party in Hazel Park

By on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 at 1:41 pm

click to enlarge Mike Tyson at a recent visit to a Michigan dispensary. - Larry Gabriel
Larry Gabriel
Mike Tyson at a recent visit to a Michigan dispensary.

This week, Mike Tyson is coming to Michigan to meet his pot-smoking fans.

The heavyweight champ launched his cannabis brand Tyson 2.0 in Michigan back in February, and popped in to a few local dispensaries shortly after. This time he’ll be stopping by Puff Cannabis Company in Madison Heights and Liv Cannabis in Ferndale before hosting a private Halloween (and pot) party in Hazel Park on Friday, Oct. 21.

Tyson will be at Puff Cannabis from 3-3:30 p.m. Then he’ll head to the Ferndale Liv Cannabis location from 4-5 p.m., where he’ll take photos with the first 100 customers who buy Tyson 2.0 products. Starting at 9 a.m., customers who buy Tyson 2.0 branded weed will be given a wristband to come back and get their photo. One lucky pothead will also receive a signed boxing glove.

The Halloween-themed party takes place that night at Hazel Park cannabis consumption lounge Hotbox Social complete with a DJ, food truck, and Tyson 2.0 goodie bags. It’s invite-only though, so you’ll have to try and catch him at Liv or Puff Cannabis earlier that day.

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you're high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

