You can meet Mike Tyson when he tours a few Michigan dispensaries this week

click to enlarge Larry Gabriel Mike Tyson at a recent visit to a Michigan dispensary.

This week, Mike Tyson is coming to Michigan to meet his pot-smoking fans.The heavyweight champ launched his cannabis brand Tyson 2.0 in Michigan back in February, and popped in to a few local dispensaries shortly after. This time he’ll be stopping by Puff Cannabis Company in Madison Heights and Liv Cannabis in Ferndale before hosting a private Halloween (and pot) party in Hazel Park on Friday, Oct. 21.Tyson will be at Puff Cannabis from 3-3:30 p.m. Then he’ll head to the Ferndale Liv Cannabis location from 4-5 p.m., where he’ll take photos with the first 100 customers who buy Tyson 2.0 products. Starting at 9 a.m., customers who buy Tyson 2.0 branded weed will be given a wristband to come back and get their photo. One lucky pothead will also receive a signed boxing glove.The Halloween-themed party takes place that night at Hazel Park cannabis consumption lounge Hotbox Social complete with a DJ, food truck, and Tyson 2.0 goodie bags. It’s invite-only though, so you’ll have to try and catch him at Liv or Puff Cannabis earlier that day.