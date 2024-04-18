  1. Weed
Black women-owned cannabis cultivator Calyxeum opens its first dispensary in Detroit

Moses Roses powered by Calyxeum will open in Southwest Detroit on 4/20 with deals, a live DJ, free food, and comedy

By
Apr 18, 2024 at 9:55 am
Calyxeum CEO Rebecca Colett (left) and Calyxeum COO LaToyia Rucker (right) are co-owners of Detroit’s newest dispensary, Moses Roses Powered By Calyxeum.
Calyxeum CEO Rebecca Colett (left) and Calyxeum COO LaToyia Rucker (right) are co-owners of Detroit’s newest dispensary, Moses Roses Powered By Calyxeum. Courtesy photo
Detroit-based cannabis cultivator and processor Calyxeum is getting ready to open its first retail dispensary this Saturday, April 20, the biggest day of the year for the cannabis industry.

The company has partnered with Michigan cannabis retailer Moses Roses to unveil Moses Roses Powered By Calyxeum, which will open its doors at 6237 Federal St. in Southwest Detroit with a celebratory grand opening.

Calyxeum is owned and operated by native Detroiters Rebecca Colett and LaToyia Rucker, who have been business partners since launching in 2019. As the company currently operates two cannabis growing facilities — one in Detroit and one in Lansing — plus one processing facility in Lansing, this retail dispensary is the final piece of the puzzle in Calyxeum’s vertical integration plan.

The adult-use store will showcase a diverse array of premium offerings including boutique flowers, Michigan brand gummies, and Calyxeum's signature dessert gummy line and rosin-infused pre-rolls.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to take this next step in the expansion of our business and building the Calyxeum brand,” Colett, Calyxeum CEO and co-owner of Moses Roses Powered By Calyxeum, said in a press release. “Being a Black woman-owned and operated, vertically-integrated cannabis company in our hometown of Detroit truly means a lot to us and it’s an achievement that we’re very proud of as we help redefine the cannabis experience.”

For years, Colett and Rucker, alongside the rest of the Calyxeum team, have actively advocated for cannabis reform in Detroit, throughout the state of Michigan, and nationwide, as the industry moves closer to federal legalization. As Detroit natives and successful business leaders in the community, Colett and Rucker hope to “continue giving back to Detroit and the neighborhoods they know, love, and generously serve.”

“We’re very happy to see this moment arrive for us as a company and as trailblazers for other minority women in the cannabis industry,” said Rucker, Calyxeum COO and co-owner of Moses Roses Powered By Calyxeum. “Our work in the community and cannabis space is far from finished as we’re fully aware of the challenges that still exist for minorities who want to enter the industry. Let’s take this special day on 4/20 to celebrate our accomplishments and then we’ll continue leading the way for others who also want to make their mark in cannabis.”

At the 4/20 grand opening, customers can expect product and pricing specials, a live DJ, free food, comedy, and more.

Hours for the new dispensary will be 10 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week.

