What’s happening in Detroit on 4/20?

For cannabis enthusiasts, April 20 marks one of the best holidays of the year, justifying indulging in marijuana from dusk until dawn. Fortunately, this year, 4/20 falls conveniently on a Saturday, and in Detroit, a plethora of exciting events are already planned for the day. While not all are specifically tailored to the 4/20 theme, the variety offers opportunities to embrace the spirit of the day as you see fit.

4/20 Drag Brunch

From 12-2 p.m.; The Emory, 22700 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; eventbrite.com

Ferndale’s #1 drag brunch is hosting an event with comedy, food, and drinks. Smoke before the event so you’re ready to eat lots of good food with local queens.

4/20 Blunts and Brunch

From 12-2:30 p.m.; 9427 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; eventbrite.com

Bring a loved one to this event to enjoy two mimosas, two prerolls, and a great meal by a private chef.

High Fashion at Not Sorry Goods

From 1-6 p.m.; Not Sorry Goods, 22963 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; instagram.com

Ferndale’s stylish retail shop is hosting an event featuring a stoner snack bar, pop-up vendors, and freebies from local dispensaries. The first 20 guests will get a free 4/20 iron-on patch. The event is free to the public.

4/20 Puff and Paint

From 1-7 p.m.; 12511 Woodward Ave., Highland Park; eventbrite.com

Smoke, chill, and get creative with a painting. No experience is necessary and supplies are provided.

Cannabana Music Festival

From 2-9 p.m.; White Star Night Club, 9819 Conant St., Hamtramck; eventbrite.com

This large indoor festival will feature three floors of performances, vendors, food, and 4/20 fun.

The Vision Open Mic

From 5:30-8:30; The Commons, 7600 Mack Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com

While there’s no smoking allowed inside, this free monthly community open mic just happens to fall on 4/20. You can sign up to perform, make some art, or just chill and enjoy a great show.

Sweet Spot Burlesque

Starts at 6 p.m.; Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com

This high-energy, heart-pumping burlesque stage production celebrates sexiness in over 30 cities and will luckily for us be in Detroit on 4/20. The event features poets, burlesque dancers, live music, and comedy for a great night and a great way to celebrate any occasion.

4/20 Learn and Sesh

From 6-10 p.m.; Location TBD; urwellnessllc.com

Detroit’s ganja clergy is hosting a welcoming event for anyone to come learn how to consume marijuana, roll up some weed, or smoke a bowl. This is a chance for new consumers to get fundamental knowledge about the cannabis plant and its consumption from experienced members of the local cannabis community.

A Dinner Party with a Twist

From 6-10:30 p.m.; Location TBD; eventbrite.com

Detroit-based Cooking with Chef Meech is hosting a dinner on 4/20 including eight dishes infused with cannabis, plus infused cocktails, a smoke bar, a comedy show, and more. The location will not be revealed until 48 hours beforehand.



4/20 Weekend Buzz Banger

Starts at 7 p.m.; Ziggy's, 206 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti; facebook.com

Warhorses, Royal Sweets, Angel Of Mars, and Along With Ghosts will be performing for a



The Nicki Minaj concert

Starts at 7 p.m.; Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; ticketmaster.com

We never thought we’d be spending 4/20 with Nicki Minaj but it’s a pretty cool opportunity. The “Anaconda” rapper announced the dates of her 2024 “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” in December, after teasing the tour on social media along with the release of her new album Pink Friday 2. Read more here.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performing the music of Pink Floyd

From 8-10 p.m.; Orchestra Hall, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit; dso.org

Imagine an epic orchestra and rock band teaming up to play Pink Floyd’s biggest hits. This mashup will be a reality when the Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs the music of Pink Floyd in Detroit’s Orchestra Hall. We’re not encouraging anyone to get high and go to the DSO given the date… or are we? Read more here.

The Sh*t Show Open Mic

From 11 p.m.-1 a.m.; The Independent Comedy Club, 2320 Canniff St., Hamtramck; eventbrite.com

By the end of 4/20, you will probably be ready to sit down and see some comedy or you will have turned into a comedian yourself. So, this is the perfect spot to get on stage and make a fool of yourself for a great end to the night, or enjoy a great show.