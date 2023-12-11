Nicki Minaj is playing Detroit concert on 4/20

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Nicki Minaj.

We never thought we’d be spending 4/20 with Nicki Minaj but, you know, that’s cool or whatever.

The “Anaconda” rapper announced the dates of her 2024 “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” on Monday with a Detroit stop on Saturday, April 20.

Minaj previously teased the tour on social media along with the release of her new album Pink Friday 2. The tour spans North America and Europe with festival appearances at Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival.

The April 20 show is at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15 at 9 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, NickiMinajOfficial.com, and Ticketmaster.com. Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets starting at Tuesday, December 12 at 9 a.m. local time until Thursday, December 14 at 9 p.m. For more details see citientertainment.com.

