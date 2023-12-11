Detroit Youth Choir offers free ‘The Color Purple’ concert at Emagine Royal Oak

The beloved group will perform this weekend ahead of the remake’s release

By on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 at 11:49 am

click to enlarge The Detroit Youth Choir. - Courtesy of Detroit ACE
Courtesy of Detroit ACE
The Detroit Youth Choir.

One of Detroit’s most wholesome homegrown groups is giving us a taste of The Color Purple before the movie hits theaters.

The Detroit Youth Choir will be performing songs from The Color Purple, along with some holiday classics, at Emagine Royal Oak on Sunday, December 17. They’ll perform in the lobby of the theater at 1:30 p.m. and it’s completely free and open to the public. Expect to hear songs like “The Color Purple”, “I Say Our Prayer,” and “Big Dog” in the 30-minute show.

The movie itself opens in theaters on December 25 and is a remake of the old classic directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones. It stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, and Halle Bailey.

Tickets for the movie are available now at Emagine-Entertainment.com.

Emagine Royal Oak Theatre

200 N. Main Street, Royal Oak Oakland County

1 article

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .
