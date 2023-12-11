Detroit’s Music Hall unveils expansion plans

Courtesy photo The new Music Hall will open in the fall of 2026.

Detroit’s Music Hall Center is getting a facelift with a new building adjacent to the old one.

Architect and Detroit native Tod Williams and his New York-based firm Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners (TWBTA) have released a rendering of the new design.

Located at Madison and Randolph, the new Music Hall will stand seven stories high at 100,000 square feet. It will include a concert hall, recital hall, recording and practice studios, office space, a music academy, and a welcome center with box office access to city-wide arts and cultural programming. The opening is planned for the fall of 2026.

Inside, the 1,800-square-foot recital hall will have 200 seats, sculptural wood panels with large windows, three covered outdoor terraces, and a rooftop restaurant with views of Grand Circus Park.

The terraces will be covered by a floating canopy and an adjacent alleyway will be transformed into a community gathering space with art installations and public performances. The three-story concert hall will have a 1,900-person standing capacity with a proscenium stage and a VIP mezzanine level with a lounge-like atmosphere that seats up to 80 people, plus a dedicated bar.

Williams has worked on projects across the globe including the recent renovation of David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City and the creation of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

“The experience of growing up in and around Detroit has followed and influenced me throughout my life and career,” he said in a media announcement. “It is a tremendous gift for our studio and team to work with Vince Paul, the Music Hall staff, Board, and our excellent contractor Barton Malow, among many others, on this once-in-a-lifetime project at the heart of downtown's cultural corridor.”

Williams will be in town to unveil further details about the building this week.

