Benefit planned for Detroit’s upcoming Moondog Café

The new coffee shop, music venue, and listening club is set to open mid-January in Detroit’s Wildemere Park

By on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 at 4:45 pm

Moondog Café is a new coffee shop and music venue planned for Detroit's Wildemere Park neighborhood.
Instagram, @moondogdetroit
Moondog Café is a new coffee shop and music venue planned for Detroit’s Wildemere Park neighborhood.

If you’re a music and art lover, this event may be for you — either to get some new stuff for yourself, support Detroit artists, or both. Tons of music equipment and 400-plus records will be on sale to raise money for upcoming local business Moondog Café. The new coffee shop, music venue, and listening club is set to open mid-January in Detroit’s Wildemere Park neighborhood. Led by three Detroit-based artists, Moondog Café is currently crowdfunding via Indiegogo to complete buildout of the venue. At the upcoming event, guests can listen to live DJ sets, watch the Lions game, and enjoy hot cocoa, cider, and snacks. If anyone has music gear or records of their own that they don’t need anymore, the Moondog team is accepting donations for the sale. To reach out or learn more, you can follow @moondogdetroit on Instagram.

Event Details
Music Gear & Record Sale: A Benefit for Moondog Café

Music Gear & Record Sale: A Benefit for Moondog Café

Sun., Dec. 10, 3-6 p.m.

Motor City Street Dance Academy 6509 Michigan Ave, Detroit Detroit

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

