Initial 2024 Electric Forest lineup announced

Umphrey’s McGee, Ludacris, Nelly Furtado tapped to perform, with more acts to be announced

By on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 at 11:30 am

click to enlarge Electric Forest attendees
Mike Pfeiffer
A crowd at Electric Forest 2023.

The Electric Forest festival is set to return to the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury June 20-23, with organizers announcing its initial lineup on Tuesday.

Headliners announced so far include Pretty Lights, Everything Always (Dom Dolla + John Summit), Subtronics, Excision, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, John Summit, Psyren (Clozee + Lsdream), Charlotte De Witte, The Disco Biscuits, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Gigantic Nghtmre, Ben Böhmer, Knock2, and Umphrey’s Mcgee.

Jam band the String Cheese Incident, who has performed at the festival since it launched in 2008 as Rothbury Festival, is set to return with two performances.

That’s in addition to acts like Cannons, Lettuce, Green Velvet, Slayyyter, and more.

In the coming months, additional artists will be added to the lineup, which typically features a mix of jam bands, DJs, and pop acts.

Loyalty tickets are now on sale, with general admission ticket sales launching on Dec. 8.

More information including the full lineup so far can be found at electricforest.com.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

