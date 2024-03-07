  1. Music
  2. Concert Announcements
  1. Music
  2. Concert Announcements
UNITED WE BRUNCH - RETURNS MARCH 23

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is performing the music of Pink Floyd on 4/20

We’re not encouraging anyone to get high and go to the DSO, given the date... or are we?

By
Mar 7, 2024 at 10:41 am
Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The DSO presents The Music of Pink Floyd on Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The DSO presents The Music of Pink Floyd on Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m.

Imagine an epic orchestra and rock band teaming up to play Pink Floyd’s biggest hits.

You won’t have to imagine it, as this mashup will be a reality when the Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs the music of Pink Floyd — and on April 20 no less.

We’re not encouraging anyone to get high and go to the DSO given the date... or are we?

The concert at Orchestra Hall with feature the DSO backed by a rock band playing songs like “Money,” “Learning to Fly,” “Comfortably Numb,” and selections from The Wall.

The two-hour-long show starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 and tickets start at $39.

For more info, see dso.org.

Event Details
Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs the music of Pink Floyd

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs the music of Pink Floyd

Sat., April 20, 8 p.m.

Orchestra Hall 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$39.
Randiah
After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Subscribe to our Newsletter
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib celebrates the Living Wage for Musicians Act outside of Detroit’s Motown Museum.
By Lee DeVito
Revelers at Movement Festival 2023.
By Lee DeVito
Liam McNitt, Summer Krinsky, and Scott Murphy of Summer Like The Season.
By Jeff Milo
Sigur Rós.
By Lee DeVito

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe