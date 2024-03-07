The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is performing the music of Pink Floyd on 4/20

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The DSO presents The Music of Pink Floyd on Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m.

Imagine an epic orchestra and rock band teaming up to play Pink Floyd’s biggest hits.

You won’t have to imagine it, as this mashup will be a reality when the Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs the music of Pink Floyd — and on April 20 no less.

We’re not encouraging anyone to get high and go to the DSO given the date... or are we?

The concert at Orchestra Hall with feature the DSO backed by a rock band playing songs like “Money,” “Learning to Fly,” “Comfortably Numb,” and selections from The Wall.

The two-hour-long show starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 and tickets start at $39.

For more info, see dso.org.