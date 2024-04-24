  1. Weed
Detroit’s Apotheculture Club is giving formerly incarcerated ‘cannabis enthusiasts’ free tickets to their next event

The upcoming experience will include a cannabis-infused BBQ alongside Detroit Opera’s performance of ‘The Cunning Little Vixen’

Apr 24, 2024 at 11:50 am
The Apotheculture Club takes guests to the Detroit Opera after a weed-infused dinner.
The Apotheculture Club takes guests to the Detroit Opera after a weed-infused dinner. Virginia Harold/ Courtesy photo
Detroit-born Apotheculture Club, known for its cannabis-infused dining and music experiences, has three free tickets to give away for their its event, The Vixen in Detroit, on Friday, May 17.

Since its founding in March 2023, the club has promoted a positive culture around the legal consumption of cannabis. To aid its mission of inclusivity, it’s offering free tickets to individuals who were formerly incarcerated because of cannabis prohibition.

“We talk openly about cannabis progress at our events nationwide, so I had the idea to invite our members to sponsor a future seat at the table for someone who was directly impacted by early bans of the plant,” Apotheculture Club co-founder and CEO James Blaszko says. “One of our members shared that he had been formerly incarcerated for cannabis-related charges himself, and after he sponsored a seat at our January event, several other members came forward to do the same this May.”

The club’s signature experience includes a multi-course cannabis-infused meal at a private residence, transportation to a local theater where members attend a live performance in exclusive seats, and transportation back from the theater after the performance.

The upcoming event will include a cannabis-infused BBQ by Chef Artist J and Chef Amy Hang alongside Detroit Opera’s performance of The Cunning Little Vixen. Mingling will begin at 5 p.m. at the club’s private residence, with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and a return to the private residence from the theater at 9:30 p.m. for dessert.

“System-impacted cannabis enthusiasts” can contact the club directly for tickets and future perks through DM on Instagram @apothecultureclub or via email at [email protected].

Regular-priced tickets to the event can be purchased for $200 on Eventbrite.

laylamcmurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

