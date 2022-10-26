Royal Oak HopCat eyes winter reopening

click to enlarge
Google Maps
HopCat's former Royal Oak location.
You can finally get your Cosmic Fries fix in Royal Oak when HopCat reopens this winter.
HopCat’s parent company Project BarFly announced the expected winter opening on Tuesday, but did not give an exact date.
The gastropub is opening its new doors at 430 S. Main St. — a space combining what was previously BD’s Mongolian Grill, Noodles World Kitchen, and GameStop.
The beer hall is looking to hire about 150 employees, including line cooks, bartenders, servers, and dishwashers. The job openings are listed on barflyjobs.com
with training expected to take place in November.
HopCat’s former spot in Royal Oak closed in May 2020 following a dispute with the landlord, and was replaced by Italian restaurant Pastaio Handmade Pasta & Pizza.
Besides the fries formerly known as “Crack Fries,” HopCat is known for its burgers, boozy brunch, and having more than 100 beers on tap.
