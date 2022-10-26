Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Royal Oak HopCat eyes winter reopening

The gastropub is also looking to hire about 150 employees

By on Wed, Oct 26, 2022 at 10:28 am

click to enlarge HopCat's former Royal Oak location. - Google Maps
Google Maps
HopCat's former Royal Oak location.

You can finally get your Cosmic Fries fix in Royal Oak when HopCat reopens this winter.

HopCat’s parent company Project BarFly announced the expected winter opening on Tuesday, but did not give an exact date.

The gastropub is opening its new doors at 430 S. Main St. — a space combining what was previously BD’s Mongolian Grill, Noodles World Kitchen, and GameStop.

The beer hall is looking to hire about 150 employees, including line cooks, bartenders, servers, and dishwashers. The job openings are listed on barflyjobs.com with training expected to take place in November.

HopCat’s former spot in Royal Oak closed in May 2020 following a dispute with the landlord, and was replaced by Italian restaurant Pastaio Handmade Pasta & Pizza.

Besides the fries formerly known as “Crack Fries,” HopCat is known for its burgers, boozy brunch, and having more than 100 beers on tap.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Starters Bar & Grille 25242 Evergreen Rd., Southfield; 248-281-4538; startersdetroit.com A long-standing Detroit favorite that has opened additional locations, Starters opened its Southfield location after having to close the Dearborn outpost in Fairlane Mall during the pandemic. You can get all of your Starters favorites here like lamb chops, steak bites, and fried catfish.

25 strip mall restaurants worth trying in the Detroit area
Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
Bronx Bar 4476 2nd Ave., Detroit; 313-832-8464 An archetypal dive bar with pool tables and jukeboxes that serves burgers, fried bologna sandwiches, mozzarella sticks, and more until 11 p.m. daily.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall

Food & Drink Slideshows

Starters Bar & Grille 25242 Evergreen Rd., Southfield; 248-281-4538; startersdetroit.com A long-standing Detroit favorite that has opened additional locations, Starters opened its Southfield location after having to close the Dearborn outpost in Fairlane Mall during the pandemic. You can get all of your Starters favorites here like lamb chops, steak bites, and fried catfish.

25 strip mall restaurants worth trying in the Detroit area
Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
Bronx Bar 4476 2nd Ave., Detroit; 313-832-8464 An archetypal dive bar with pool tables and jukeboxes that serves burgers, fried bologna sandwiches, mozzarella sticks, and more until 11 p.m. daily.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall

Food & Drink Slideshows

Starters Bar & Grille 25242 Evergreen Rd., Southfield; 248-281-4538; startersdetroit.com A long-standing Detroit favorite that has opened additional locations, Starters opened its Southfield location after having to close the Dearborn outpost in Fairlane Mall during the pandemic. You can get all of your Starters favorites here like lamb chops, steak bites, and fried catfish.

25 strip mall restaurants worth trying in the Detroit area
Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
Bronx Bar 4476 2nd Ave., Detroit; 313-832-8464 An archetypal dive bar with pool tables and jukeboxes that serves burgers, fried bologna sandwiches, mozzarella sticks, and more until 11 p.m. daily.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall

Trending

Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday

By Alex Washington

Raising Cane's will open its first Michigan location in East Lansing.

Olga’s Kitchen teams up with Hell Fire Detroit for new spicy chicken sandwich

By Lee DeVito

Olga’s Kitchen teams up with Hell Fire Detroit for new spicy chicken sandwich (2)

Detroit Institute of Bagels plots comeback in former Ochre Bakery space

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit Institute of Bagels plots comeback in former Ochre Bakery space

Southwest Detroit’s PizzaPlex extends hours, now serving morning coffee and pastries

By Lee DeVito

Southwest Detroit’s PizzaPlex extends hours, now serving morning coffee and pastries

Also in Food & Drink

Good Times serves up ‘traditional American comfort food with a modern twist’ on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion

By Jane Slaughter

Good Times serves up ‘traditional American comfort food with a modern twist’ on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion

Avalon International Breads is opening in Meijer’s Royal Oak Woodward Corner store

By Lee DeVito

Avalon International Breads replaces the former Great Lakes Coffee locations in Meijer's Woodward Corner and Rivertown Market stores.

The Detroit Pepper Co. packs a mean stuffed pepper

By Tom Perkins

The Detroit Pepper Co. packs a mean stuffed pepper

Hamtramck’s New Dodge Lounge reopens with arcade games and plans for entertainment ‘six or seven days a week’

By Lee DeVito

The New Dodge Lounge now has arcade games, including skee-ball.
More

Digital Issue

October 26, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us