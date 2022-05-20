Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Civil war training, a floating bar, and a new ax-throwing facility: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

Here's what our readers were interested in this week

By on Fri, May 20, 2022 at 3:36 pm

click to enlarge The new CityFlatsHotel in Port Huron includes a floating barge bar. - @CITYFLATSHOTEL, INSTAGRAM
@cityflatshotel, Instagram
The new CityFlatsHotel in Port Huron includes a floating barge bar.

This week was interesting to say the least.

Our readers were most interested in the white supremacists who were convicted of training for a civil war here in Michigan.

As usual, they were also interested in things to do in the Detroit area, with many were interested in a new entertainment facility in Taylor and how to score a free ride in celebration of MoGo's 5th birthday.

All of that and a little bit more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "MoGo celebrates 5th anniversary with free bike rides"

9. "Russian DJ Nina Kraviz breaks silence on Ukraine crisis ahead of Movement Festival: ‘I am praying for peace’"

8. "Michigan congressional candidate Carl Marlinga may be a Democrat, but his favorite Supreme Court justices are uncompromising conservatives"

7. "Boutique hotel with floating barge bar opening in Port Huron in nearly 100-year-old former bank"

6. "The Motown Witch talks upcoming Detroit Hoodoo Festival and the contradictory nature of magic"

5. "‘Dangerous’ moth not seen for 110 years is discovered in passenger’s bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport"

4. "Michigan judge grants injunction against 1931 abortion ban if Roe is overturned"

3. "More than ax-throwing, a new entertainment facility opens Downriver"

2. "Good riddance to the Grand Prix on Detroit’s Belle Isle"

1. "White supremacists are convicted of training for a civil war in Michigan"

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
